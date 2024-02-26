Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 09/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-02-26 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.03.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2024 Infortar INF1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB024029B auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2024 Infortar INF1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2024 LHV Group LHV Audited annual report TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2024 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 12 RIG 29.02.2024 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2024 INDEXO IDX1R Audited annual report RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2024 TextMagic MAGIC Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2024 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Extraordinary General TLN 04.03.2024 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2024 INDEXO IDX1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Audited annual report VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2024 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2024 Bigbank BIGB080033B Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2024 Bigbank BIGB Audited annual report TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2024 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2024 DelfinGroup DGR Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2024 Citadele banka CBL Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Audited annual report TLN IUTE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2024 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Marijas 2 MARI065024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNBFLOT25FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Audited annual report TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Audited annual report VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 KN Energies KNE1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Latvenergo ELEK Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Augstsprieguma tikls Interim report, 12 RIG ASTB005027A months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Amber Beverage Holding Interim report, 12 RIG AMBEFLOT27A months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.02.2024 KN Energies KNE1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2024 BluOr Bank BORA070029A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2024 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2024 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.03.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Coupon payment date VLN Vyriausybe LTGB000028B 