



Original-Research: SFC Energy AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to SFC Energy AG

Company Name: SFC Energy AG

ISIN: DE0007568578



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 26.02.2024

Target price: 34,00 Euro

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change: 16.2.2021: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu SFC Energy AG (ISIN: DE0007568578) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 34,00.

Zusammenfassung:

SFC Energy erwartet für 2024 ein starkes Umsatzwachstum von ca. 20 % bis 30 % im Vergleich zum Vorjahr (Umsatz von EUR142 Mio. bis EUR154 Mio.). Das bereinigte EBITDA soll zwischen EUR17,5 Mio. und EUR22,4 Mio. liegen, ein Plus von 15 % bis 47 % gegenüber 2023. Dieser Ausblick entspricht unserer Prognose. Wir erwarten ein starkes und profitables Wachstum durch die regionale Expansion (insbesondere Nordamerika und Asien) und die marktführende Position von SFC im Direkt-Methanol-Brennstoffzellengeschäft. SFC bietet ausgereifte Industrieprodukte an und verfügt über ein etabliertes globales Vertriebsnetz. Die vorläufigen Zahlen für 2023 liegen leicht über den bisher berichteten Zahlen. Der Umsatz stieg auf EUR118,1 Mio. (+39% ggü. Vorjahr), das bereinigte EBITDA betrug EUR15,2 Mio. (+86% ggü. Vorjahr, Marge: 12,8%), und das bereinigte EBIT konnte auf EUR9,7 Mio. (Marge: 8,2%) mehr als verdreifacht werden. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell führt zu einem unveränderten Kursziel von EUR34. Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.





First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on SFC Energy AG (ISIN: DE0007568578). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 34.00 price target.



Abstract:

SFC Energy is guiding towards strong sales growth of ca. 20% to 30% y/y (sales of EUR142m - EUR154m) in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to reach between EUR17.5m and EUR22.4m, a plus of between 15% and 47% compared to the 2023 figure. Guidance is in line with our forecast. We expect strong and profitable growth thanks to regional expansion (in particular North America and Asia) and SFC's market leading position in the direct methanol fuel cell business. SFC is offering mature industrial products and has an established global marketing network. Preliminary 2023 figures were slightly above the previously reported figures. Sales rose to EUR118.1m (+39% y/y), adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR15.2m (+86% y/y, margin: 12.8%), and adjusted EBIT more than tripled to EUR9.7m (margin: 8.2%). An updated DCF model yields an unchanged EUR34 price target. We confirm our Buy recommendation.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28973.pdf



Contact for questions

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



transmitted by EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

°

