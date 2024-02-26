Tenaga Nasional Berhad, a Kuala Lumpur-based utility, says it plans to install floating solar farms at its hydropower facilities. It targeting 2. 5 GW of capacity to support Malaysia's National Energy Transition Roadmap. Tenaga Nasional Berhad is set to build 2. 5 GW of hybrid hydro-floating solar (HHFS) projects at its hydropower dams. It will initially install 30 MW at its Chenderoh Hydro reservoir and follow up with work at its Temenggor and Kenyir Hydro reservoirs. The company said it has signed partnerships with state agencies "to ensure that the HHFS development is carried out successfully ...

