NTT DOCOMO, INC. and NEC Corporation announced today that they plan to establish a joint venture company, OREX SAI, INC. on April 1 to provide OREX Packages solutions for the full-scale global deployment of Open RAN services.

OREX SAI will locally source products and services from members of OREX PARTNERS in each market and perform system verifications to deliver mobile networks tailored to the needs of each overseas telecommunications operator. Leveraging NEC's established business infrastructure and global network in over 50 countries and territories, the joint venture will accelerate its global expansion of Open RAN business.

In addition, DOCOMO and NEC plan to strengthen cooperation with OREX PARTNERS through OREX SAI to promote the commercialization and realization of true Open RAN that enables the interoperability of equipment and systems from diverse vendors.

The joint venture will procure all necessary Open RAN network equipment and software from OREX PARTNERS, and then conduct system verification for the planning and construction of optimal mobile networks tailored to each telecom operator. Full-stack services will include planning, construction, maintenance and operation under the OREX Packages framework.

DOCOMO established the O-RAN ALLIANCE with leading global telecom operators in February 2018 and launched the world's first nationwide Open RAN 5G service in Japan in March 2020. Since introducing the OREX brand in February 2023, DOCOMO has been supporting Open RAN verifications for global telecom operators to help realize more open mobile networks around the world.

NEC, having delivered Open RAN solutions to telecom operators in Japan and other countries, was selected by DOCOMO as a vendor for virtualized radio access networks (vRANs), one of DOCOMO's 5G commercial services in Japan. With extensive experience in building communication infrastructure around the world, NEC offers strong system-integration (SI) capabilities.

In their collaboration with OREX PARTNERS to realize Open RAN, DOCOMO and NEC recognize the importance of optimizing local product and service delivery. In response, they will now form a joint venture company to establish a global system capable of accelerating the realization of Open RAN.

Hiroshi Kobayashi, President and CEO of OREX SAI, said, "We are excited to bring our true Open RAN solutions to telecom operators worldwide through the joint venture OREX SAI, which combines DOCOMO's Open RAN implementation expertise, OREX's innovative solutions and NEC's global system-integration capabilities. We are committed to driving innovation and connectivity for all, making global telecommunications open, seamless and inclusive."

Going forward, OREX SAI will work with OREX PARTNERS to provide optimal products and services that accelerate the global adoption of high-quality, cost-effective and energy-efficient Open RAN solutions. In addition, they will enhance cooperation with global partners to foster a vibrant and open ecosystem.

The new company will also explore application of the NTT's IOWN all-photonic network for transmission, the use of low-power servers equipped with optoelectronic devices, and collaboration with the Cognitive Foundation

Joint Venture Overview Official Name OREX SAI, INC. Headquarters 59-16 Nisshin-cho, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki City, Kanagawa, Japan 210-0024 President and CEO Hiroshi Kobayashi Business Sales of Open RAN equipment and services

Open RAN construction, maintenance, and operation

Planning of SMO, vRAN, and other initiatives Total Assets JPY 16 billion (including capital reserve) Establishment April 1, 2024 (tentative) Shareholders DOCOMO 66% and NEC 34%

OREX is a trademark of NTT DOCOMO, INC.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 89 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.

https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

