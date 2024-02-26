Stellantis N.V.: Ayvens Reaches Frame Agreement with Stellantis to Buy Up to 500,000 Vehicles, Making Sustainable Mobility an Easy Choice for All

Ayvens Reaches Frame Agreement with Stellantis to Buy Up to 500,000 Vehicles, Making Sustainable Mobility an Easy Choice for All

Leading long-term leasing and fleet management company Ayvens could add up to 500,000 Stellantis vehicles to its fleet across Europe by 2026

Stellantis vehicles will represent the wide range of iconic brands, vehicle classes and propulsion types to support the progressive transition of Ayvens' client base to more sustainable mobility

As the # 1 global multi-brand and multi-channel car leasing player, this agreement leverages Ayvens' scale and capabilities to support its broad client base

# Stellantis and Ayvens embrace a customer-centric approach that places cutting-edge technologies at the core of their products and services

Agreement underscores both companies' commitment to lead the energy transition and is fully aligned with the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 and the Ayvens PowerUP 2026 strategic plans





AMSTERDAM and PARIS, February 26, 2024 - Leading global sustainable mobility player Ayvens and Stellantis, one of the world's leading automakers, have come to a multi-billion euro frame agreement that encourages Ayvens' affiliates to buy up to 500,000 vehicles for its long-term leasing fleet across Europe over the next three years. First significant delivery volumes are expected to begin in the first half of 2024 and continue throughout the year.

Ayvens was created in May 2023 when ALD Automotive acquired LeasePlan, one of the world's leading fleet management and mobility companies. Now ranked #1 global multi-brand and multi-channel car leasing player, Ayvens is leveraging its scale and capabilities to support its broad client base of corporate, SME and private individual clients.

Ayvens and its customers will benefit from an attractive choice of vehicles from Stellantis award-winning brands including Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall. Brand availability can be extended in the future to cover the entire Stellantis brand portfolio. One of the shared priorities will be integrating Stellantis' innovative range of sustainable vehicles to support Ayvens' multi-brand strategy.

Deliveries to Ayvens will include a variety of vehicle classes, ranging from city cars to SUVs and vans (including 7- and 9-seaters), featuring the latest software, infotainment and connectivity tech.

Specific order quantities, compositions and delivery dates beyond the volumes already planned for 2024 can be flexibly agreed between the two companies, taking into consideration fleet requirements and demand.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis: "I am thrilled to announce a new ground-breaking agreement with Ayvens, which will aid the progressive transition of Ayven's client base to choosing more sustainable mobility options. With our renowned and electrified brands, we offer a vehicle tailored to meet every need, budget and lifestyle. This collaboration empowers both current and prospective Stellantis brand customers to experience our latest innovations first-hand, from advanced propulsion to seamless connectivity and unparalleled comfort. Their clients will have the ultimate test drive as we pave the way to a decarbonized future."

Tim Albertsen, CEO of Ayvens: "We are very pleased to have reached this frame agreement with Stellantis in our quest to deliver quality, multi-brand vehicles to our clients which will progressively help them in their transition to more sustainable emissions through a best-in-class product range and service quality. This commercial partnership will allow us to work closely together with Stellantis to ensure more competitive pricing for our clients and perfectly illustrates our capacity to leverage our new scale and buying power to achieve better value and synergies for all of our stakeholders. The mobility industry is structurally a high-growth market which is underpinned by clients' shifting from ownership to usership, their requirement for full-service leasing solutions, their need for visibility over their costs and their commitment to reduce their carbon footprint. We play a critical role in creating an efficient and robust ecosystem with our partners in order to deliver the best value and benefits to our clients as they transition to sustainable mobility. Our goal is to lead this transition and shape the future of our industry as the leading global sustainable mobility player."

Both companies are dedicated to making mobility more sustainable. As part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis is investing more than €50 billion in electrification over the next decade and targets reaching a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. To achieve these sales targets, the Company is securing approximately 400 GWh of battery capacity, including support from six battery manufacturing plants in North America and Europe. Stellantis is on track to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions.

By purchasing Stellantis vehicles with state-of-the-art propulsion, including battery electric vehicles, the agreement aligns with Ayvens' PowerUP 2026 strategic plan to facilitate a progressive transition to sustainable mobility. With a robust EV program, Ayvens assists clients throughout their electrification journey, offering strategic guidance, cost control, and carbon footprint management. Leveraging a vast dataset and collaborative tools, dedicated consultancy teams aid clients in optimizing car policies, reducing total ownership costs, and meeting sustainability goals.

