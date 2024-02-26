TOKYO, Feb 26, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the signature of an agreement to further expand its strategic global partnership with Celonis, the pioneer and global leader in process mining, to accelerate business transformation for customers and digital transformation (DX). The agreement positions Fujitsu as Japan's latest Global Platinum Partner under Celonis' partner program.Starting April 2024, Fujitsu will leverage Celonis' Process Mining (1) technology to provide consulting services that draw on its know-how acquired through in-house practices and customer use cases in various industries to help customers realize business transformation.Bastian Nominacher, co-founder and co-CEO of Celonis, commented."By expanding the strategic partnership between Fujitsu and Celonis, and combining our process intelligence platform with Fujitsu's DX capabilities, we can offer customers tailored solutions to optimize their business processes and achieve their transformation goals. Through this partnership Fujitsu enables its clients to boost their productivity, unlock significant cost saving potential and operate in a more sustainable way, making their processes work for people, companies, and the planet."Takahashi Yoshinami, Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP, Head of Global Business Solutions, Fujitsu Limited, comments:"We've been working together closely with Celonis and using their world-class process mining technology to solve our customers' business challenges. Further deepening our partnership with Celonis will allow us to deliver end-to-end consulting services globally to activate customers' growth and ultimately realize a more sustainable society."Strengthening partnership to support customers' transformation journeysBusiness processes are becoming more complex in many enterprises, and visualization and efficiency of business processes represent increasingly important steps in the realization of DX.Process mining is a widely-used technology to model, analyze and optimize business processes. It visualizes the current status and bottlenecks of business processes and utilizes AI and automation to improve them by leveraging and analyzing data and event logs from various enterprise systems.In December 2020, Fujitsu entered into a partnership agreement with Celonis to drive customers' DX in the Japanese market.As part of its vision for Digital Shifts, one of the key focus areas under Fujitsu Uvance to realize a sustainable world, Fujitsu has been supporting DX for approximately 30 customers in the fields of manufacturing, telecommunications, finance and retail as a resale and delivery partner of Celonis in Japan.By expanding this partnership, Fujitsu will further bolster its capabilities for global service delivery. In addition to establishing service bases in North America, Europe, and APAC regions, Fujitsu will also create global delivery bases.From April 2024, Fujitsu will further provide end-to-end consulting services globally to help customers improve their business operations by visualizing, analyzing and optimizing their global business processes.By the end of fiscal 2024, Fujitsu aims to complete training of 150 global qualified technology consultants with advanced technology and expertise in its Digital Shifts key focus area.[1] Process mining:A widely-used technology to model, analyze and optimize business processes. It visualizes the current status and bottlenecks of business processes and utilizes AI and automation to improve them by leveraging and analyzing data and event logs from various enterprise systems.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.About CelonisSince 2011, Celonis has helped thousands of the world's largest and most esteemed companies yield immediate cash impact, radically improve customer experience, and reduce carbon emissions. Its Process Intelligence platform uses industry-leading process mining technology and AI to present companies with a living digital twin of their end-to-end processes. 