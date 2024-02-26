JSC Kaspi.kz Announces Notice of AGM of Shareholders of Kaspi.kz

Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Kaspi.kz

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 /The Board of Directors of JSC Kaspi.kz (KSPI LI & KSPI US) hereby announces the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC Kaspi.kz will be held on 08 April 2024 at 10:00 Astana time at: 154 "?", Nauryzbai Batyr Street, Almaty, Kazakhstan, 050013.

If a quorum is not met, a repeated Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on 09 April 2024 at 10:00 Astana time at: 154 "?", Nauryzbai Batyr Street, Almaty, Kazakhstan, 050013.

Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Approval of the agenda;

2. Approval of JSC Kaspi.kz's 2023 annual audited financial statements;

3. Approval of the procedure to distribute JSC Kaspi.kz's net income for the year 2023 and the amount of dividend per common share of JSC Kaspi.kz;

4. Information on shareholders' appeals on JSC Kaspi.kz and its officers' actions and results of consideration thereof in 2023;

5. Defining the term of office of the Board of Directors of JSC Kaspi.kz;

6. Approval of the terms of JSC Kaspi.kz's Members of the Board of Directors reimbursement of their expenses incurred while performing their duties;

7. Appointment of the external auditor to review JSC Kaspi.kz's financial statements.

The list of shareholders entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be determined based on the shareholder register of JSC Kaspi.kz as at 23 February 2024.

The Board of Directors recommends 850 KZT dividend per common share for approval by the shareholders.

The proposed record date of shareholders list for dividends is 05 April 2024.

More information is available through the link below:

https://ir.kaspi.kz/media/Kaspi.kz_AGM_2024_agenda_details.pdf

For further information

David Ferguson, david.ferguson@kaspi.kz +44 7427 751 275

SOURCE: JSC Kaspi.kz

View the original press release on accesswire.com