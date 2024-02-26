BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2024 - The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has issued a formal advisory to both local and international investors regarding the practice of offering gratuities to government officials, which may constitute bribery and is subject to legal penalties under the latest anti-corruption regulations.
However, the NACC clarifies that certain exceptions exist where the receipt of gifts or benefits by officials is permissible, provided it adheres to the ethical criteria and limits set by the NACC. These exceptions include salaries, allowances, dividends, and customary gifts of nominal value given on special occasions.
In instances where assets valued over 3,000 baht are received under compelling circumstances, officials are mandated to report to the highest executive authority within their agency for approval within 30 days.
The NACC further explained that bribing behaviors encapsulate a range of actions from offering money for favorable services, facilitating school admissions, and avoiding legal prosecution, to illicit financial interactions with contractors.
The Commission emphasizes that these guidelines are part of a broader strategy to combat corruption. Effective law enforcement must be complemented by a cultural shift towards increased awareness and behavior change, distinguishing personal from public interest, and ultimately fostering a culture of integrity within Thai society.
For reporting any corrupt activities by government officials, the NACC encourages whistleblowers to contact the NACC Office at Tel. 1205 or visit their website at www.nacc.go.th.
National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC)
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is a constitutional independent organization supervised by nine commissioners selected from various professions. It is authorized to undertake work on the prevention and suppression of malfeasance, particularly in government agencies, on assets investigations, as well as on the monitoring of ethics and virtues of political position holders.
