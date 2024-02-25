Anzeige
Montag, 26.02.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
WKN: A0HL9Z | ISIN: US00206R1023
AT&T Shares Letter Sent to Employees on Resolved Network Outage

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* (NYSE:T) CEO, John Stankey, sent a letter to employees on the resolved network outage that occurred on February 22. In this letter, the Company reiterated its financial guidance provided with its earnings report in January 2024. For the convenience of all interested parties, we are including a link to the letter in this press release.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit?us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

© 2024 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

SOURCE AT&T

