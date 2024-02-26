Yokogawa Releases OpreX Carbon Footprint Tracer to Support Decarbonization in the Process Manufacturing Industries

-In collaboration with SAP, a world's first product CO2 emissions management service for the process manufacturing industries-

TOKYO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces the development and release on this date of OpreX Carbon Footprint Tracer, a solution in the OpreX Transformation lineup that targets the carbon footprint management needs of companies in the process manufacturing industries.

OpreX Carbon Footprint Tracer is a cloud service that calculates CO2 emissions based on measurement data and other types of primary information collected from instrumentation systems, power monitors, and other systems, and a consultation service that aids in the formulation of strategies for calculating and reducing CO2 emissions. This is a total solution for the process manufacturing industries that enables the visualization and reduction of CO2 emissions.

For the calculation of CO2 emissions, this service realizes seamless integration with the SAP® Sustainability Footprint Management service and ERP solutions offered by SAP, enabling the visualization and management of product carbon footprint (PCF) based on European standards. The support for European standards and linkage with the SAP Sustainability Footprint Management service is a world first, giving companies in the process manufacturing industries the ability to both visualize and manage their PCF.

Development Background

Efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 are accelerating worldwide, and Europe is leading the way in carbon neutral-related activities by implementing PCF solutions that use measurement data and other primary information to evaluate the impact of climate change over the entire product life cycle. With the passing of regulations such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) tariff and the introduction of the Digital Product Passport (DPP) tool, the need to support these policies is particularly urgent. To give process manufacturers the ability to calculate CO2 emissions for individual products, Yokogawa Digital, a Yokogawa subsidiary, has leveraged the company's wealth of information and operational technology (IT and OT) to develop OpreX Carbon Footprint Tracer. By linking with the SAP Sustainability Footprint Management service, this solution enables the visualization and management of PCF based on carbon-neutral standards.

Product Features

1. Quick and accurate assessment of emissions data for verification of emissions reduction measures

Utilizing Yokogawa's data collection technology, this solution automatically collects data from sensors and systems, including those from other vendors, to assess the operational parameters for individual products and update a PCF dashboard. This is expected to make it easier to audit CO2 emissions by providing operational data as evidence.

2. Management of PCF based on European CO2 emission-related laws and regulations

Through the linkage of data with the SAP Sustainability Footprint Management service developed by SAP, which is actively engaged in emissions-related activities in the European market, this solution aids in the creation of dashboard displays and outputs reports that support WBCSD*1 PACT*2, Catena-X*3, and other European emissions-related laws and regulations. In addition, as this is offered as a cloud service, it can be readily updated in response to changes in laws and regulations.

3. Provision of consultation on emissions reduction in tandem with EMS and supply chain optimization

Yokogawa has multiple solutions such as energy management systems (EMS) that serve to reduce CO2 emissions by optimizing energy consumption and improving the procurement of raw materials. While putting these solutions to good use, the company will also provide consultation on emissions reduction planning and aid in the implementation of emissions reduction solutions that rely on OpreX Carbon Footprint Tracer to accurately measure PCF.

*1 WBCSD: World Business Council for Sustainable Development

*2 PACT: Partnership for Carbon Transparency is hosted by WBCSD

*3 Catena-X: An open data ecosystem for the automotive industry designed to create data chains that enhance the value chain

Key Markets

Oil and gas extraction and refining processes, pipelines and other transportation processes, plants for petrochemicals, chemicals, renewable energy, electric power, pulp and paper, food and pharmaceuticals, steel, non-ferrous metals, water distribution, water treatment, etc.

Applications

Plant monitoring, operation, control, data acquisition, record keeping, etc.

For More Information

https://www.yokogawa.com/solutions/solutions/connected-intelligence/oprex-cft

About OpreX

OpreX is the comprehensive brand for Yokogawa's industrial automation (IA) and control business. The OpreX name stands for excellence in the technologies and solutions that Yokogawa cultivates through the co-creation of value with its customers, and encompasses the entire range of Yokogawa's IA products, services, and solutions. This brand comprises the following five categories: OpreX Transformation, OpreX Control, OpreX Measurement, OpreX Execution, and OpreX Lifecycle. OpreX Carbon Footprint Tracer is an OpreX Connected Intelligence family product in the OpreX Transformation category, which delivers operational excellence throughout an enterprise's activities, from production through to supply chain optimization and risk and business management.

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 129 companies spanning 60 countries.

For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com.

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yokogawa-releases-oprex-carbon-footprint-tracer-to-support-decarbonization-in-the-process-manufacturing-industries-302070901.html