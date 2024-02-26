Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd (SECI) has installed a battery energy storage system (BESS) with a capacity of 152. 325 MWh and a dispatchable capacity of 100 MW AC (155. 02 MW peak DC) solar power. The 40 MW/120 MWh BESS is located in Chhattisgarh, India. From pv magazine India SECI, under India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), has commissioned India's largest BESS in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, with 152. 325 MWh of installed capacity and 100 MW AC dispatchable capacity. The solar power will be purchased by Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co. Ltd (CSPDCL) to meet the energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...