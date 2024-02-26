Aaron Brown joins iSAM Securities in a strategic move to expand into the Middle East. With almost two decades of sales experience in the FX CFD industry, Aaron will support the brand in increasing their global presence moving forward.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240223103047/en/

Aaron Brown Joins iSAM Securities to Drive Growth in MENA Region (Photo: Business Wire)

Joining iSAM Securities after his departure from IXO Prime, where he was Head of Institutional Sales MENA, Brown brings a range of expertise to the group. He began his career working at the London Metal Exchange and then at Société Générale on the LME open outcry trading floor, before moving into the retail FX CFD industry in 2011. His senior institutional sales experience includes various London-based roles at some of the key players in the market, whilst his role at ADSS took his career overseas from London to Abu Dhabi to focus on the MENA region.

iSAM Securities, recognized for its award-winning multi-asset liquidity, cutting-edge technology, and robust risk management services, is poised to offer these capabilities to institutional clients in the MENA region. The company's global presence includes offices in London, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands, and Florida (USA), with the backing of its parent company, the $5 billion systematic hedge fund manager, iSAM.

Samuel Johnson, Managing Director, iSAM Securities said, "We are delighted to welcome Aaron Brown to the team and work with him to spearhead our growth in the region. Aaron's wealth of experience in institutional sales, strong network and in-depth understanding of client requirements in the Middle East will help us to capitalize on recent client demand in the region, whilst delivering the same innovative, high-quality products and services we offer to all our clients globally."

Aaron Brown added, "Joining iSAM Securities is a great opportunity for me the firm has a strong pedigree, ambitious growth plans and an exceptional team, many of whom I have known for a number of years. I am excited to work with the team and contribute to the global growth of the brand."

iSAM Securities¹, regulated by the FCA, SFC, CIMA and CTFC, is a leading algorithmic trading firm and trusted liquidity, technology and prime services partner to institutional clients and trading venues globally. The firm offers full-service prime brokerage and execution via its cutting-edge proprietary technology, as well as market leading analytics, cleared through the group's bank Prime Brokers. For further information, please visit, isam-securities.com.

¹iSAM Securities (UK) Limited, iSAM Securities (HK) Limited, iSAM Securities (Global) Limited, iSAM Securities (USA) Inc., iSAM Securities Limited

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240223103047/en/

Contacts:

For media information, please contact:

Molly Sullivan, iSAM Securities

molly.sullivan@isam-securities.com

Tel: +44 20 3841 4439