TOKYO, Feb 26, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced its selection by NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (DOCOMO) as a virtualized radio access network (vRAN) vendor for DOCOMO's nationwide 5G commercial network services. Going forward, NEC plans to provide DOCOMO with vRAN for use in creating flexible and highly scalable 5G networks to be operated on the company's commercial networks.In addition, through OREX (*1) the Open RAN service brand provided by DOCOMO in collaboration with telecom carriers and vendors worldwide-NEC's software will be globally deployed in the same manner as the products and services of other OREX partners to create and promote an Open RAN ecosystem.This vRAN, which achieves carrier-grade quality that is compliant with the O-RAN specifications defined by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, is cloud-native and was developed based on NEC's 5G hardware base station technology and knowhow, for which it has a proven large-scale commercial track record. Equipped with software compatible with commercially available servers using the latest generation microprocessors, it also delivers high-speed, large-capacity communications unique to 5G by proactively utilizing hardware acceleration to speed up processing.At present, virtualization technology is being introduced in core networks to ensure early deployment of services through lower equipment costs and shorter procurement lead times. In addition, orchestrators are automating the integrated operation and management of networks and optimizing control, thereby enhancing service quality and reliability. This will enable networks to be controlled efficiently and autonomously in accordance with service and traffic conditions.Expanding the deployment of this virtualization technology to the 5G RAN domain will aid DOCOMO in achieving its aim of reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 30% and lowering power consumption by up to 50% (*2).NEC already provides virtualization technologies for vEPC (*3) for DOCOMO's 4G commercial services and 5G mobile core network (5GC). Going forward, by promoting the virtualization of the RAN domain, NEC will flexibly support DOCOMO's wide range of services and contribute to the creation of a high-quality 5G network.Masafumi Masuda, General Manager, Radio Access Network Technology Promotion Office, Radio Access Network Design Department, DOCOMO said, "Adding NEC vRAN software with both excellent radio and cloudification technologies to DOCOMO's 5G RAN using the O-RAN ALLIANCE specifications from day one enables us to realize even lower power consumption, and even more flexible and efficient network construction and operation to meet our customers' demand. We will provide true Open RAN with NEC and the other OREX PARTNERS to the global market together."Michio Kiuchi, Corporate Executive Vice President of NEC said, "We are honored to be selected by DOCOMO as a commercial 5G vRAN vendor. We look forward to leveraging NEC's virtualization technology for telecommunications infrastructure to provide high-quality, reliable vRAN enabling the advancement of flexible networks. NEC remains committed to supporting DOCOMO's expansion of 5G services and contributing to the further development of next-generation mobile infrastructure in domestic and global markets."(1) OREX is a trademark of NTT DOCOMO, INC.(2) DOCOMO press release: OREX Announces OREX Open RAN Service LineupAchieves TCO reduction of up to 30% and reduces power consumption by up to 50% https://ssw.web.docomo.ne.jp/orex/en/pressrelease/20230927.html(3) Virtualized Evolved Packet Core