Freelance.com Freelance.com: 2023 Revenue: EUR857,7m (+7%) 26-Feb-2024 / 11:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release -26 February 2024 2023 Revenue: EUR857,7m (+7%) 4th quarter 2023 Revenue: EUR239,8m (+10%) Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE, a leader in the relationship between companies and their external talents, has announced its consolidated revenue for 2023 (from 1 January to 31 December 2023). Revenue 2023 2022 Variation (EURm, unaudited French GAAP) consolidated consolidated 9-month revenue 618,0 581,8 +6% Q4 revenue 239,8 218,5 +10% 12-month revenue 857,7 800,2 +7%

In the 4th quarter, the group's revenue amounted to EUR239.8 million, a 10% year-on-year growth (+1% organically).

-- In France, Freelance.com delivered consolidated revenue of EUR170.7m in the 4th quarter, up 17% comparedwith the 4th quarter of 2022 (+4% organic growth).

-- Internationally, Freelance.com generated revenue of EUR69.1m in the 4th quarter, down 5% compared with the4th quarter of 2022 (-7% organically).

Consolidated revenue for full-year 2023 amounted to EUR857.7m, up 7% from 2022 (+4% organic growth).

-- French activities grew 15%, reaching EUR583.7m

-- International activities decreased by 6%, reaching EUR274.0m

Freelance.com's growth softened in 2023 on the back of uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

International economic uncertainty and the slowdown triggered by central bank rate hikes decelerated our customers' use of freelancers in 2023. Business in France remained buoyant (+15%), supported by strong organic growth in the first half of the year and the integration of OpenWork on September 1, 2023.

The international scope (-6% in 2023) stabilized in the second half of the year, following the gradual winding down of one-off pharmaceutical contracts during the Covid period and a recovery of our commercial activity. We expect a progressive return to growth in 2024.

Bright prospects for 2024

The integration of OpenWork in September 2023 and STA in January 2024 propel Freelance.com's combined sales above the billion-euro milestone.

These two acquisitions will strengthen our position in the external talent management market and allow the Group to recover a growth momentum in line with our objectives.

Upcoming events

-- 2023 full year results: 22 April 2024.

-- First quarter 2024 results, 20 May 2024.

-- Annual General Meeting: 14 June 2024.

About Freelance.com

Positioned at the heart of the transformation of the labor market, Freelance.com is a European leader in Talent as a Service (TAAS) solutions, connecting large companies with their external talents. The group offers a full range of services: expertise sourcing, project management, commercial support, wage portage, and compliance management. Freelance.com relies on a community of over 150,000 (106,000 in France) qualified consultants and experts, working as freelancers or within highly specialized SMEs, having delivered a total of more than 15,000 services in 2023. With 350 employees and a turnover of 857.7 million euros in 2023, a presence in France and internationally (Germany, England, Morocco, Switzerland, Belgium), Freelance.com is a reference player in the "Future of Work," recognized as one of the "Growth Champions 2023" by Les Echos.

Label: FREELANCE.COM ISIN Code: FR0004187367 Mnemonic Code: ALFRE Number of shares composing the share capital: 56 535 254 Additional information on: https://www.freelance.com

Groupe Freelance.com Groupe Freelance.com Groupe Freelance.com Tristan DE VILLEMEUR Florent BRIANT Claude TEMPE Head Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer Vice-President Tel. +33 6 70 35 46 49 Tel.: +33 6 60 51 60 06 ctempe@freelance.com Tel. +33 6 95 84 14 18 tdevillemeur@freelance.com fbriant@freelance.com

