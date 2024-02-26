Anzeige
Montag, 26.02.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
WKN: A0HL4T | ISIN: FR0004187367
Frankfurt
26.02.24
08:11 Uhr
3,325 Euro
+0,090
+2,78 %
26.02.2024 | 11:40
151 Leser
Freelance.com: 2023 Revenue: EUR857,7m (+7%)

DJ Freelance.com: 2023 Revenue: EUR857,7m (+7%) 

Freelance.com 
Freelance.com: 2023 Revenue: EUR857,7m (+7%) 
26-Feb-2024 / 11:09 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press Release -26 February 2024 
 
2023 Revenue: EUR857,7m (+7%) 
4th quarter 2023 Revenue: EUR239,8m (+10%) 
 
Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE, a leader in the relationship between companies and their 
external talents, has announced its consolidated revenue for 2023 (from 1 January to 31 December 2023). 
 
Revenue           2023     2022     Variation 
(EURm, unaudited French GAAP) consolidated consolidated 
9-month revenue       618,0    581,8     +6% 
Q4 revenue          239,8    218,5     +10% 
12-month revenue       857,7    800,2     +7%

In the 4th quarter, the group's revenue amounted to EUR239.8 million, a 10% year-on-year growth (+1% organically).

-- In France, Freelance.com delivered consolidated revenue of EUR170.7m in the 4th quarter, up 17% comparedwith the 4th quarter of 2022 (+4% organic growth).

-- Internationally, Freelance.com generated revenue of EUR69.1m in the 4th quarter, down 5% compared with the4th quarter of 2022 (-7% organically).

Consolidated revenue for full-year 2023 amounted to EUR857.7m, up 7% from 2022 (+4% organic growth).

-- French activities grew 15%, reaching EUR583.7m

-- International activities decreased by 6%, reaching EUR274.0m

Freelance.com's growth softened in 2023 on the back of uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

International economic uncertainty and the slowdown triggered by central bank rate hikes decelerated our customers' use of freelancers in 2023. Business in France remained buoyant (+15%), supported by strong organic growth in the first half of the year and the integration of OpenWork on September 1, 2023.

The international scope (-6% in 2023) stabilized in the second half of the year, following the gradual winding down of one-off pharmaceutical contracts during the Covid period and a recovery of our commercial activity. We expect a progressive return to growth in 2024.

Bright prospects for 2024

The integration of OpenWork in September 2023 and STA in January 2024 propel Freelance.com's combined sales above the billion-euro milestone.

These two acquisitions will strengthen our position in the external talent management market and allow the Group to recover a growth momentum in line with our objectives.

Upcoming events

-- 2023 full year results: 22 April 2024.

-- First quarter 2024 results, 20 May 2024.

-- Annual General Meeting: 14 June 2024.

About Freelance.com

Positioned at the heart of the transformation of the labor market, Freelance.com is a European leader in Talent as a Service (TAAS) solutions, connecting large companies with their external talents. The group offers a full range of services: expertise sourcing, project management, commercial support, wage portage, and compliance management. Freelance.com relies on a community of over 150,000 (106,000 in France) qualified consultants and experts, working as freelancers or within highly specialized SMEs, having delivered a total of more than 15,000 services in 2023. With 350 employees and a turnover of 857.7 million euros in 2023, a presence in France and internationally (Germany, England, Morocco, Switzerland, Belgium), Freelance.com is a reference player in the "Future of Work," recognized as one of the "Growth Champions 2023" by Les Echos.

Label: FREELANCE.COM ISIN Code: FR0004187367 Mnemonic Code: ALFRE Number of shares composing the share capital: 56 535 254 Additional information on: https://www.freelance.com 

Groupe Freelance.com                           Groupe Freelance.com 
              Groupe Freelance.com 
Tristan DE VILLEMEUR                           Florent BRIANT 
              Claude TEMPE 
Head Investor Relations                         Chief Financial Officer 
              Vice-President 
Tel. +33 6 70 35 46 49   Tel.: +33 6 60 51 60 06 ctempe@freelance.com Tel. +33 6 95 84 14 18 
tdevillemeur@freelance.com                        fbriant@freelance.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP Freelance Q423_ENG 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Freelance.com 
         1, parvis de La Défense 
         92044 PARIS LA DEFENSE CEDEX 
         France 
Phone:      0614455821 
E-mail:     fcanetti@freelance.com 
Internet:    www.freelance.com 
ISIN:      FR0004187367 
Euronext Ticker: ALFRE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Information on annual revenues 
EQS News ID:   1845121 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1845121 26-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1845121&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2024 05:09 ET (10:09 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
