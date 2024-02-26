SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC's I.Hart Signed Co-Branding with 7-Eleven Taiwan For Monga(c) Fried Chicken Multi-Channel Distribution In Its 6800 Store Chains & Worldwide Network. Opens Door For More US Brand Name Chain Cooperation and Business Expans

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / NewMediaWire SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC:SUIC) SUIC's I.Hart Group announces signing of a brand cooperation agreement with Taiwan's largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven Group with over 6,800 stores countrywide for Monga© Fried Chicken's multi-channel distribution in Taiwan and through 7-Eleven's international network stores. SUIC is optimistic that this opportunity opens doors for more U.S. brands cooperation and business expansion.

7-Eleven Group (President Chain Store Corporation, Taiwan) and I.Hart Group will work together to grow the Monga© Fried Chicken. Through this strategic cooperation, 7-Eleven group is granted exclusive use of Monga© Fried Chicken marks and logos, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale. Joining of the two iconic brands will bring increased brand awareness for I.Hart in the food category. The cooperation is not limit to Taiwan, it also include the 7-Eleven worldwide network. The companies plan to have the products available at retail during the second quarter of 2024. For more information about 7-Eleven Group, visit their website: https://www.7-11.com.tw/

I.Hart Group is the subsidiary of Beneway USA and is currently operating 150 global franchised locations under a variety of brands and products in its portfolio including hot pot, Monga Taiwan style fried chicken, flower tea drinks, dumplings, cloud kitchen management, AI Smart machines, and more. It is working on integrating more successful brands into its family in Asia, such as Thai Food, Hainan Chicken, Asia style BBQ skewer, Asian preserved dried fruit among others, targeting 25 different brands to enter the US franchise market in 50 states. To learn more, please visithttps://www.ih-art.com.tw/

"SUIC is the biggest investor, shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway USA. SUIC demonstrates our confidence in the premium worldwide market for I.Hart Group's food products," commented Hank Wang, CEO. "These latest co-branding partnerships represent an unprecedented prospect to promote our long-term growth. Leveraging SUIC's fast-growing competitive affiliations, we are committed to offer additional value to customers in different parts of the world. Looking forward, SUIC will continue to introduce more co-branding partners in the U.S. with other prestigious brands to expand our business. We seek to realize improved corporate and shareholder value."

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

