Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023 will be released before markets open on March 14th, 2024.
The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on March 14th, 2024. Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sujeet Kini, Sylogist's Chief Financial Officer, will present the Company's recent financial results and discuss the business' performance. They will also address questions as time allows.
Conference Call Details:
Date: Thursday, March 14th, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: + 1-800-319-4610
Participant Dial-In Number: +1-416-915-3239
Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/sylogist2023q4.html
This conference call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website.
About Sylogist
Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sylogist.com.
For further information contact:
Sujeet Kini, CFO
Sylogist Ltd.
Jennifer Smith, Investor Relations
LodeRock Advisors
(416) 491-8004
ir@sylogist.com
SOURCE: Sylogist Ltd.