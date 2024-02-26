SUN

SUN.io Partners with HTX DAO, providing support to the HTX/TRX liquidity sponsorship initiative



NEWS RELEASE BY SUN Singapore | February 24, 2024 07:00 PM Pacific Standard Time Singapore, February 24, 2024 - SUN.io has announced a strategic partnership with HTX DAO to empower users and provide support to the HTX/TRX liquidity sponsorship initiative. Through this partnership, HTX DAO intends to contribute 50% of its quarterly liquidity donations received to the HTX-TRX Liquidity Pool (LP), with a minimum of 80% allocated to SUN.io, and the LP tokens will be sent to a zero address. Based on projected revenues of the HTX exchange for 2022 and 2023, the token value locked (TVL) liquidity on SUN.io is expected to surge to over $100 million in 2024, representing over 20% of SUN.io's total TVL. As a token of appreciation to HTX holders, the SUN platform is launching various campaigns allowing participants the ability to receive SUN tokens proportionate to their HTX holdings (token value cap subject to actual LP contributions), enabling them to engage with the SUN platform governance and enjoy other benefits. HTX users who wish to opt out of the campaign can return the SUN tokens they hold within a specified timeframe. HTX DAO and SUN.io reserve all rights to final interpretation. SUN.io remains committed to its support of HTX and will introduce a variety of initiatives including fee reductions, listing of new trading pairs, and supplying free energy. The SUN.io team invites developers of all kinds to collaborate and build on the TRON blockchain. As a prominent DeFi application within the TRON ecosystem, SUN will expand its reach by incorporating more high-quality decentralized applications (dApps). This expansion is poised to enrich the dApp landscape within the SUN ecosystem and beyond, delivering increased value and opportunities across the TRON network. About SUN The SUN ecosystem is the first integrated platform for stablecoin swap, yield farming, and self-governance on TRON. It also facilitates the exchange of authorized digital currencies of Dominica. Social Media: X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/defi_sunio Medium: https://medium.com/@defi_sunio Media Contact SUN PR Team service@sun.io Contact Details SUN PR Team service@sun.io



