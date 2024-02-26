The two UK companies are joining forces to consolidate and develop opportunities in the residential and commercial energy solutions market. Stratford Energy Solutions, an established UK installer of solar PV, electric vehicle charging, and energy storage systems in residential and commercial markets, has merged with compatriot management consultancy Bannister Ventures to develop opportunities in the small and medium-sized business market segment through new partnerships and acquisitions. Stratford Energy said it aims to acquire other UK-based specialist renewable energy services companies, such ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...