NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kaldalón hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Kaldalón hf. on February 16,
2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq
Iceland hf. will be increased on February 27, 2024. 



ISIN                    IS0000035632             
Company name                Kaldalón hf.             
Total share capital before the increase  11.128.216.470 (1.112.821.647 shares)
Increase in share capital         67.468.360 (6.746.836 shares)    
Total share capital following the     11.195.684.830 (1.119.568.483 shares)
 increase                                    
Nominal value of each share        10 kr.                
Symbol                   KALD                 
Orderbook ID                178971
