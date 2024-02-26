NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kaldalón hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Kaldalón hf. on February 16, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on February 27, 2024. ISIN IS0000035632 Company name Kaldalón hf. Total share capital before the increase 11.128.216.470 (1.112.821.647 shares) Increase in share capital 67.468.360 (6.746.836 shares) Total share capital following the 11.195.684.830 (1.119.568.483 shares) increase Nominal value of each share 10 kr. Symbol KALD Orderbook ID 178971