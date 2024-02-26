Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 PDAC Convention in Toronto, Canada.

PDAC Event and Booth Details

Event: PDAC 2024

PDAC 2024 Date: March 3 - 6, 2024

March 3 - 6, 2024 Location: Investors Exchange, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada

Investors Exchange, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada Booth Number: 3142

3142 Booth Hours

Sunday, March 3, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Monday, March 4, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Sunday, March 3, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday, March 4, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Company Website: www.xploreresources.com

About Xplore Resources

Xplore Resources is a North American lithium exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol XPLR. The company has a prospective land package in the emerging Root Bay lithium district located in northwest Ontario. Xplore's flagship property is the Surge lithium project, on trend and near two lithium deposits and just 25 m from a new lithium discovery. The Company is led by a highly experienced management team with a strong track record of growing shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Dominic Verdejo, CEO

Xplore Resources Corp.

For further information on Xplore, contact:

Telephone: 604-678-5308

Email: info@xploreresources.com

Website: www.xploreresources.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199067

SOURCE: Xplore Resources Corp.