Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Reliance Gold Project has been chosen by PDAC to be featured at the 2024 PDAC Core Shack. The Company's executive team will also be attending the four-day conference with a booth at the PDAC Investor's Exchange in the Metro Toronto Convention Center South.

The Company will be represented at the following PDAC venues between March 3 and March 6, 2024:

PDAC CORE SHACK Booth 3118B - " Reliance Epizonal Orogenic Gold Project " - Tues March 5th and Wed March 6th

- " - PDAC Investors Exchange Booth 2625 - Company representatives available - Sunday March 3rd to Wednesday March 6 th

- Company representatives available - Endurance Gold presentation at the Gold 3 Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors - March 5 th Rm 801B at 2.25pm

presentation at the Gold 3 Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors - PDAC "Orogenic Gold; Deep and Epizonal Systems" - Company President Robert Boyd co-chairs this technical session with featured presentations by Richard Goldfarb and David Rhys - learn about old and young Epizonal Orogenic Gold.

During the PDAC Convention Core Shack and Investors Exchange, drill core will be displayed from several of the best holes completed by the Company at its Reliance Gold Project with the entire gold intersections for drill hole DDH23-065 that returned 8.98 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 9.3 metres ("m"), drill hole DDH22-026 that returned 8.06 gpt gold over 13.5 m, and a selected representative interval that assayed 16.45 gpt from DDH21-020 that returned 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m including 26.96 gpt gold over 4.1 m.

The Reliance Gold Project is located in southern British Columbia, 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a Company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

The work programs were supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

