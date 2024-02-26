Former Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has secured a contract to develop two large-scale pumped hydro projects on water reservoirs owned by the New South Wales government. From pv magazine Australia New South Wales (NSW) government-owned statutory corporation WaterNSW has awarded a development contract to Upper Hunter Hydro (UHH) to investigate and design two pumped hydro projects capable of storing more than 1,300 MW for up to 10 hours. The agreement provides UHH, owned by Turnbull family company Wilcrow Pty Ltd, with access to WaterNSW land around Glenbawn Dam, near Scone, and Glennies ...

