Sierra Madre Gold and Silver: Sierra Madre Announces $1 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM)(OTCQX:SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased announce a non-brokered private placement with an existing long-term institutional shareholder the Company (the "Offering"). The Offering consists of 3,571,428 shares for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $1,000,000 at a price of $0.28 per share (the "Shares"). Net proceeds will be used to fund the continued care and maintenance on, and the mine restart plan at, Sierra Madre's 100% owned past-producing La Guitarra Silver-Gold Mine Complex in Estado de Mexico, Mexico, 130 km southwest of Mexico City. The Offering is expected to close shortly and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Offering has been structured to take advantage of the listed issuer financing exemption from prospectus requirements (the "Exemption") in Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), whereby shares issued pursuant to the Exemption are freely tradeable listed equity securities not subject to any hold period (see below). The Offering will be conducted in all the provinces of Canada, except Québec, under the Exemption. The Shares will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to this Offering (the "Offering Document") that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com and at https://sierramadregoldandsilver.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre Gold & Silver (TSXV:SM),(OTCQX:SMDRF) is a precious metals development and exploration company, focused on evaluating the potential of restarting the La Guitarra Mine in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico, and the exploration and development of its Tepic and La Tigra properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The La Guitarra Mine is a permitted, past-producing underground mine which includes a 500 t/d processing facility that operated until mid-2018.

The +2,600 ha Tepic Project hosts low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver mineralization with an existing historic resource. La Tigra, located 148 km north of Tepic, has been mined historically; Sierra Madre's maiden 2022 drill program at the site intercepted shallow mineralization.

Sierra Madre's management has played key roles for managing exploration and development of more than 22Moz gold and 600Moz silver in combined reserves and resources. Sierra Madre's team of professionals has collectively raised over $1B for mining companies.

