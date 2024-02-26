Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - Visit Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) (OTCQB: PLMNF) at Booth #2723 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina has a land bank of gold projects in south-eastern Peru . Palamina is well funded and set to recommence drillng at its 100% owned Usicayos gold project. The Company is also advancing the Galena silver-copper project. Palamina holds a 15.4% equity interest on a fully diluted basis in Winshear Gold Corp. (TSXV: WINS) who are set to commence an inaugural drill program at their Gaban Gold Project. Palamina and Winshear each held in excess of $3M in cash at December 31, 2023. Palamina has 71,284,836 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol PLMNF.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

