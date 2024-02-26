Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - Kraken Energy Corp. (CSE: UUSA) (OTCQB: UUSAF) (FSE: F2C) (the "Company" or "Kraken") is pleased to report that the Company has mobilized for drilling at the Harts Point Uranium Property ("Harts Point" or the "Property") in San Juan County, Utah.

The Phase I drilling program will explore the property and drill up to 1,000 meters ("m") (3,280 ft) from two drill pad locations over a 5-km strike length targeting the favorable uranium bearing Chinle Formation host rock where three historical oil wells returned "off-scale" radioactivity.

CEO Matthew Schwab stated: "As we resume our phase I drilling program at Harts Point our team is very excited to properly test the extensive off-scale radioactivity encountered in historic oil and gas wells on the property. With proximity to significant historical uranium production, and existing infrastructure for potential future milling capacity, the property is perfectly situated to capitalize on the project's exceptional potential to discover a trend of high-grade uranium deposits located within a pro-mining jurisdiction."

Harts Point Property Highlights:

World class uranium jurisdiction: located in the center of the Colorado Plateau, which has produced over 590 million ("M") pounds ("lbs") U 3 O 8 at 0.2 to 0.4% U 3 O 8 since the 1950s 1,5-8 .

located in the center of the Colorado Plateau, which has produced since the 1950s . Property consists of 324 lode mining claims on Bureau of Land Management (" BLM ") ground that covers an area of 2,622 hectares ("ha") (6,480 acres) .

on Bureau of Land Management (" ") ground that covers an area of . Harts Point Anticline is Analogous to the Lisbon Valley Anticline: where the Lisbon Valley Uranium District hosted 17 large uranium mines which produced approximately 80M lbs U 3 O 8 at 0.34% U 3 O 8 from 1948 to 1988 2 . The dimensions of these tabular sandstone-hosted uranium deposits range from 2 to 13 m (7 to 43 feet) thick, 100 to 3,048 m (328 to 10,000 feet) long, and 31 to 427 m (100 to 1,400 feet) wide 3 .

Significant Historic Uranium Production: Several historic mines located 11 km (7 miles) west of the Harts Point Property produced approximately 280,000 lbs U 3 O 8 at 0.3% U 3 O 8 from the favorable Chinle Formation host rock 4 . The Lisbon Valley Anticline is located 31 km (19 miles) to the east of the Harts Point Property produced approximately 80M lbs U 3 O 8 0.34% U 3 O 8 2 .



Historic Exploration: Three wide-spaced historic oil and gas wells on the Property (Figure 1) along the east flank of the Harts Point Anticline show 'off-scale' radioactivity within the favorable Chinle Formation host rock. Drilled between 1953 and 1980, historic drill holes 43-037-10438, 43-037-30109, and 43-037-30623 showed off-scale radioactivity readings between 2.1 to 3.7 m thickness (7 to 12 feet) from depths of 390 to 417 m (1,280 to 1,368 feet).

(Figure 1) along the east flank of the Harts Point Anticline

Excellent Infrastructure: located approximately 64 km (40 miles) north of the White Mesa uranium processing facility. There is also excellent access throughout the Property, which is situated 45 km (28 miles) from the town of Monticello, Utah.

Figure 1 : Harts Point Property with Local Uranium Occurrences

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8684/199194_2f5cb66de44bc871_001full.jpg

Appointment of Director & Changes in Management:

The Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Marlis Yassin as a director of the Company, effective February 12th, 2024.

Ms. Yassin brings more than 15 years of executive financial management and leadership experience to the Kraken team. As a senior executive or advisor to a number of global companies, Ms. Yassin has considerable experience in strategic planning, financing, acquisitions, and financial reporting and controls. Marlis is an accomplished financial executive with extensive experience in building and leading teams. She has a sophisticated knowledge of public companies, capital markets, IPOs, equity financing, and financial and regulatory reporting.

Matthew Schwab, Kraken's CEO commented: "We are excited to welcome Marlis to the Kraken team and believe that her financial management and leadership experience will be an asset as we continue to advance our properties and provide value for our shareholders."

On February 6th, 2024, Zachery Hibdon resigned as VP, Exploration of the Company. We thank Zachery for his contributions to advance the Company's exploration assets in his tenure with Kraken Energy and wish him luck in his future endeavors.

Moving forward, all exploration will be managed by the Company's Senior Geologist, Madeline Berry, with support from the experienced and professional team at Rangefront Mining Services of Elko Nevada.

Technical Information:

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by or reviewed and approved by Matthew Schwab, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, and Garrett Ainsworth, P.Geo., Chairman of the Company. Each of Mr. Schwab and Mr. Ainsworth is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The data disclosed in this news release is related to historical drilling results. Kraken has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. Kraken considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through drilling.

About the Harts Point Property:

Harts Point is located in the center of the Colorado Plateau, referred to by some as "the Athabasca Basin of the US" and is 64 kilometers ("km") (40 miles) north of the White Mesa Uranium Mill, the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium mill in the United States. The Property consists of 324 lode mining claims on Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") ground and drill permits are in place for up to 20 exploration drill holes.

About Kraken Energy Corp.:

Kraken Energy Corp. is a new energy company advancing its portfolio of high-grade uranium properties in the Unites States. The Company is advancing its 100%-owned Apex Uranium Property, located 280 km (174 miles) east from Reno, Nevada which is recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine. The Company has additionally entered into an option agreement to earn 100% of the Garfield Hills Uranium Property. The past-producing Garfield Hills Uranium Property covers 1,238 ha (3,060 acres) and is located 19 km (12 miles) east of Hawthorne in Mineral County, Nevada. Kraken Energy has also recently staked the Huber Hills Uranium Property, located 136 km (85 miles) north of Elko, Nevada which covers 1,044 ha (2,580 acres) and encompasses the historic Race Track open pit mine. The Company has recently entered into an option agreement to earn 75% of the Harts Point Uranium Property. The Harts Point Uranium Property covers 2,622 ha (6,480 acres) and is located 49 km (30 miles) northwest of Monticello in San Juan County, Utah.

