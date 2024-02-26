Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) and its engineering services company, eInfochips, are working with Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX OTCQX: IFNNY) to help eInfochips' customers accelerate the development of electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Development of EV chargers, especially DC "fast chargers," is becoming increasingly challenging to equipment manufacturers due to several factors, such as lack of prior experience, stringent functional safety and reliability requirements, and a fledgling support network. The collaboration between Arrow and Infineon aims to help innovators navigate these challenges while accelerating time-to-market.

As part of the collaboration, Arrow's High Power Center of Excellence has developed a 30kW DC fast charger reference platform. This includes Infineon's 1200V CoolSiC Easy power modules and also hardware design, embedded firmware, bi-directional charging support and energy metering functionality.

"Combining Arrow's strength in components, engineering and design services with Infineon's innovative products will help customers accelerate their design and speed to market in e-mobility applications," said Murdoch Fitzgerald, vice president, global engineering and design services at Arrow. "Customers can rely on this collaboration to deliver innovative and leading edge DC faster chargers, accelerate and de-risk design cycles, and get access to a world-class support team enabling them to plan and manage their product roadmap and lifecycles."

"Infineon is on a drive towards decarbonization and digitalization with our ecosystem partners, and this collaboration with Arrow is a testament to this mission," said Shri Joshi, vice president of Green Industrial Power, Infineon Technologies Americas. "The joint 30kW DC fast charger reference platform, which includes Infineon's latest power modules and devices, will help our customers bring more fast chargers to market as the future moves to electrical vehicles. We look forward to this ongoing collaboration to support our customer base."

The first reference design from this collaboration, a production-grade 30kW DC fast charger reference development platform, is being demonstrated at Applied Power Electronics Conference, Feb. 25-29, in Long Beach, Calif.

To learn more about the collaboration, visit Applied Power Electronics Conference (Hall 3A.135), or email "marketing@einfochips.com".

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for thousands of leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. With 500-plus products developed and 40 million deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips continues to fuel technological innovations in multiple verticals.

eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of cloud, IoT, AI/ML, digital twins, hyper automation and cybersecurity.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 58,600 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €16.3 billion in the 2023 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

