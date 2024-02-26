Schuler Incorporated Canton: New Competitive Output & Cost Savings for Aluminum Hot Stamping

Schuler to present FAST technology's ability to maximize efficiency and productivity throughout aluminum hot stamping processes.

CANTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Schuler North America, subsidiary of Schuler Group GmbH, and MetalForming Magazine partner together to present a complimentary webinar, "Maximize Efficiency and Productivity of Aluminum Hot Stamping." The live webinar will be presented on Tuesday, March 12, at 10:30 AM EST.

"Aluminum hot stamping continues to be a trending topic as lightweight materials remain in high demand for the automotive, aerospace, and other industries," explains Tiago Vasconcellos, Sales Director of Automotive and Industry at Schuler North America. "This webinar will inform manufacturers about how Schuler's FAST hot stamping lines ultimately increase OEE due to a new and innovative aluminum production process."

FAST, "Fast Light Alloys Stamping Technology," was initially developed by a team of qualified engineers inside the laboratories at the Imperial College London. The FAST process has since been verified, together with Schuler, in an industrial manufacturing environment. FAST is an entirely new innovation for aluminum hot forming that rivals the current industry process of Solution Heat Treatment (SHT) as FAST hot stamping lines do not require a furnace and are equipped with Multistation dies for heating, forming, cutting, and cooling applications.

Schuler's webinar will be presented by Jens Aspacher, Sales Manager of Hot Stamping at Schuler Pressen GmbH. "Manufacturers using the current industry standard of SHT in aluminum hot stamping are at a competitive disadvantage," states Aspacher. "FAST technology, for example, can form aluminum parts from 300 to 350 degrees Celsius, or 572 to 662 degrees Fahrenheit. That's at least 200 degrees less than SHT's forming temperature."

Registrants will learn about the key benefits manufacturers can expect from FAST technology that drastically contrast against the limitations of SHT. These benefits include the elimination of entire post-forming processes, energy savings of 80 percent, press cycle time reductions of 10-16 seconds per part, versatile applications specific to aluminum, lower production times and operating costs, and volumetric efficiency.

Schuler's FAST hot stamping lines are designed for ultimate efficiency and productivity. © Schuler

Schuler North America

About Schuler Group - www.schulergroup.com

Schuler offers customized cutting-edge technology in all areas of forming - from the networked press to press shop planning. In addition to presses, Schuler's products include automation, dies, process know-how, and service for the entire metalworking industry. Schuler's Digital Suite brings together solutions for networking forming technology and is continuously being developed to further improve line productivity and availability. Schuler customers include automotive manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies in the forging, household appliance, and electrical industries. Schuler presses are minting coins for more than 180 countries. Founded in 1839 at the Göppingen, Germany headquarters, Schuler has approximately 5,000 employees at production sites in Europe, China and the Americas, as well as service companies in more than 40 countries. The company is part of the international technology group ANDRITZ.

Schuler's global portfolio of world-renowned brands include BCN (Bliss Clearing Niagara) Technical Services, Müller Weingarten, Beutler, Umformtechnik Erfurt, SMG Pressen, Hydrap Pressen, Wilkins & Mitchell, Bêché, Spiertz Presses, Farina Presse, Liebergeld, Peltzer & Ehlers, Schleicher, and Sovema Group.

About Schuler North America - www.schulergroup.com

Schuler North America (Schuler), headquartered in Canton, Michigan, is the North American subsidiary of Schuler Group. Schuler provides new equipment, spare parts, and a portfolio of lifecycle services for all press systems - including preventative maintenance, press shop design and optimization, turnkey installations, retrofits for existing systems, and localized production and service. Schuler's best-in-class position in the metalworking and materials industry serves automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, as well as home appliance, electronics, forging, and other industries.

Contact:

Jaime Israel

Marketing & Communications Manager

E: jaime.israel@schulergroup.com

C: +1 734-865-0133

SOURCE: Schuler North America

