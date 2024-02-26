Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens and DataCrest Forge Partnership to Elevate Underwriting Precision in P&C Sector

The strategic collaboration accelerates operational efficiencies and drives premium growth for P&C insurers

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and DataCrest, a pioneer in innovative insurance solutions, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to revolutionize the application process and drive premium growth for P&C insurers.

The partnership between Sapiens' market-leading solutions and DataCrest's AppEase platform will accelerate operational efficiencies for P&C insurers. The collaboration will enable DataCrest to better cater to its customers' needs and empower them to develop more leading digital experiences, to increase efficiency, revenue, and hit ratios. Sapiens' customers will reap many competitive advantages, including reduced sales cycles of about 80% by collecting apps data electronically, improved ease of business, more informed and faster decisions through analytics, removal of redundant data entry, and quicker quotes and indications.

"The collaboration between Sapiens and DataCrest promises a multitude of benefits for P&C insurers, including an advanced front-end solution designed to streamline applications/submission intake and boost efficiencies to improve underwriting decision making," said DataCrest's CEO Tom Young. "With DataCrest's expertise and Sapiens' cutting-edge solutions, this partnership aims to redefine industry standards by increasing the ease of doing business, driving premium growth, and lowering loss ratios."

"Strategic partnerships between the right insurtechs and solution providers can play a crucial role in the future endeavors and achievements of today's carriers," said Gayle Herbkersman.

Head of North America P&C Insurance Platform Business Unit. "By working together, Sapiens and DataCrest can offer next-gen, cost-effective solutions to our customers while further expanding the boundaries of the insurtech revolution. DataCrest has proven to be a model partner and has shown great diligence in refining the integration of our two solutions. They have already forged valuable relationships with customers."

About DataCrest

DataCrest is at the forefront of the insurance technology revolution, offering innovative solutions that empower P&C insurance providers. Their flagship product, AppEase, is a software-free management platform with customized dynamic applications, submission workflows, status, and communications. It streamlines renewal processes, enhances underwriting and broker personalization, and simplifies carrier application ingestion. With AppEase, insurance providers can reduce sales cycles by up to 80%, deliver secure applications with ease, and eliminate redundant data entry which helps cross sales.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data, and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit https://sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

