SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies: SKYX Will Be a Main Event Starting Tomorrow at The World Leading Builder Show in Las Vegas

As SKYX Continues to Enhance Market Penetration of its Advanced and Smart Platform Technologies, it willOfficially Launch its patented technologies to the Builder Segments at IBS Opening Tomorrow, February 27-29 in Las Vegas

SKYX's Advanced Technology, Which Won 7 CES Awards, Enables a High-End, Safe, Time-Saving Instant Smart Home Solution That Will Significantly Enhance Real-Estate Value for Both Developers and Homeowners

SKYX is Collaborating with World Leading Lighting Manufacturer KICHLER and U.S. Leading Manufacturer QUIZEL for the IBS, Builder, Online and Retail Segments

SKYX will Showcase its Technologies at its Main Booth: West Hall (W3001) and in all Five IBS Homes of the Future

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 77 pending and issued patents globally, and over 60 lighting and home décor websites with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart and safe as the new standard, today announced that it will be a main event starting tomorrow at the International Builders' Show (IBS - NAHB) in Las Vegas, Nevada from February 27-29, 2024. The Company will showcase a variety of its advanced smart home technologies at its main booth: West Hall (W3001) as well as in all five of the IBS Homes of the Future exhibits.

SKYX's patented advanced smart platform technology won seven awards at the 2023 and 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) events.

SKYX's technologies provide a high-end, safe, time-saving, cost-saving, instant, advanced and smart home solution that will significantly enhance real-estate value for both developers and homeowners.

Pictured Above: The SKYX family of plug-and-play ceiling outlets in 1, 4, 8 and 24 count packaging, including the all-in-one smart home platform among others.

SKYX's technologies enables a safe, easy plug & play installation of smart home products, light fixtures and ceiling fans among other electrical products. SKYX's All-in-One Smart Platform offers a complete stand-alone platform system that can operate on a standalone basis or can be used to connect light fixtures. The product is controlled by an app and voice control, including features such as scheduling, eco/energy saving mode, smoke and carbon monoxide detector, premium smart speaker, Wi-Fi repeater, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and Matter connectivity, color-changing room ambiance/night-light as well as an emergency light, emergency internet, house intercom features, plug & play lighting, and more. It integrates with Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung Smart Things and more.

The International Builders' Show in the largest annual construction show in the world, expected to host over 70,000 visitors from more than 100 countries. It serves as a premier, once-a-year event that connects, educates, and improves the residential construction industry - acting as a hub for production launches, construction demos, industry thought leader sessions, workshops, panel discussions and more. The event is organized by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), representing 140,000 members as the voice for housing policies in the United States.

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said: "We are excited to be a main event at IBS 2024 in the Homes of the Future exhibit, with a goal to continue enhancing our market penetration and demonstrating our innovative solution to leading builders internationally. Our advanced technology enables a high-end, safe, time-saving and instant smart home solution that will significantly enhance real-estate value for both developers and homeowners."

To learn more, please visit the IBS website at https://www.buildersshow.com .

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with 77 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications and over 60 lighting and home décor websites. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

