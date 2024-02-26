Taqtile Demo at Mobile World Congress Barcelona Will Feature Use of Azure Technology

Taqtile continues to support Microsoft Azure within its augmented reality (AR)-enabled platform, Manifest, announcing support for Microsoft Azure Private 5G Core. By supporting Microsoft Azure Private 5G Core, Manifest users deploying the HoloLens 2 headset will be able to more efficiently meet the connectivity needs specific to individual industrial environments.

A key benefit of offering Microsoft Azure Private 5G Core support to Manifest customers includes the ability to centrally manage their private 5G networks across multiple physical locations. Because the 5G core exists at the edge, critical Azure functions remain highly available, enabling Manifest to remain operational even when network disruptions occur.

Manifest will be featured in the Azure Private 5G Core demo in the following Microsoft booth at Mobile World Congress Barcelona:

Microsoft

Hall 3

Stand 3H30

"Our HoloLens customers will significantly benefit through our ongoing support of the Azure platform and implementation of the Microsoft Azure Private 5G Core," explains John Mathieu, managing director, Taqtile Europe. "By increasing availability through deployment of Azure at the edge, Manifest better supports the needs endemic to our industrial users."

Implementation of the Microsoft Azure Private 5G Core extends Taqtile's support of the Azure cloud platform. Currently, Taqtile's built-in support of Microsoft Azure Remote Rendering in Manifest makes available digital twins and powerful 3D content once only accessible to CAD engineers. Access to hyper-detailed content empowers organizations to more thoroughly complete onboarding, training, and operational tasks.

Online demonstrations available

Interested in learning more about Manifest? Sign up for a demo here: https://taqtile.com/contact/

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including spatial computing, augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile's Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is a proud member of Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas" list for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023). For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

