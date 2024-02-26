Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") an advanced-stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard-to-detect and treat cancers is pleased to announce that Mrs. Theresa Peterson as a new member of BioMark's Advisory team.

Mr. Rashid Ahmed Bux, CEO and President of BioMark Diagnostics says: "We are extremely proud and honored to have Theresa Peterson join our advisory group. Theresa brings a unique blend of strategic thinking, financial acumen, and relationship-building skills to BioMark. She excels at identifying and capitalizing on funding opportunities, developing innovative funding strategies, and building strong relationships with government agencies, foundations, and other key stakeholders."

BioMark's board and shareholders welcome Theresa and look forward to her professional contribution to building BioMark into a dynamic diagnostic solution provider in the US and internationally.

About Theresa Peterson

Theresa Peterson is a retired Senior Executive Director of GE Research. She is an accomplished executive with expertise in government affairs, government funding, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. With a successful career spanning over 30 years working for two iconic companies, she has demonstrated a commitment to driving positive change, advocating for underrepresented communities, and fostering inclusive policies and practices in science and technology. As Senior Executive Director for Government Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer of GE Research, Theresa was responsible for leading the government affairs and funding strategies, as well as driving diversity and inclusion efforts. Prior to joining GE, she held the position of Manager of Government Affairs for 10 years at 3M. Theresa secured substantial grants and contracts, leveraging her deep understanding of government processes and funding sources. During her career at GE, she led a team responsible for securing over $500M annually in government funding across the RDT&E accounts of the federal government. Theresa possesses a comprehensive understanding of public policy and regulatory frameworks. She effectively communicates the organization's needs and objectives, influencing policy decisions that advance outcomes that are beneficial to all stakeholders.

Theresa holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management from Simmons University and a Master of Arts from the University of Virginia School of Architecture. Theresa is deeply committed to advancing diversity and inclusion in Science and Technology. She is a member of her local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated where she chairs the Leadership Development Committee, and the Links Incorporated where she is the corresponding secretary and serves on the Services to Youth Facet-focused on STEAM in grades 4-8. Theresa also serves on the board of The National Center for Women's Innovations, which is dedicated to celebrating Women innovators.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is a liquid biopsy company developing a molecular diagnostics technology platform that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms to bring new cancer diagnostics to market and improve cancer prognosis by allowing physicians to detect carcinomas in the pre-symptomatic stages. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. While the Company's current focus is on the commercialization of its liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung cancer, it has plans to expand into other hard-to-detect and treat cancers such as brain, head and neck, breast, and pancreatic.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website https://www.sedarplus.ca/ and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

For further information on BioMark, please Contact:

Rashid Ahmed Bux, President & CEO

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

Tel. 604-370-0779, Email: info@biomarkdiagnostics.com

