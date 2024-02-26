Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Steve Loutskou to the Company's Board of Directors, effective February 23, 2024.

Mr. Loutskou, a seasoned serial entrepreneur, boasts a career spanning over 20 years, marked by numerous success stories. From the initiation of early-stage start-ups to steering them through mature commercialization phases, he has demonstrated exceptional skills in navigating the intricate landscape of financing. With two decades of experience in business management, operations, and financing, he has garnered a wealth of experiences spanning various sectors of industry.



A trailblazer in innovative ventures, Mr. Loutskou's strategic vision and financial acumen have not only accelerated start-ups to success but also attracted substantial investment. His continued influence remains pivotal in shaping the future of business through insightful strategies and adept financial management.

Derek Ivany, Chairman of the Company, stated: "I have had the distinct honor of collaborating with Steve across multiple projects, notably in the triumphant revitalization of a plant-based enterprise. I eagerly anticipate joining forces with Steve again to pioneer ground-breaking strategies for Nova, aimed at elevating our business operations."

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. Nova is the first biotech company to achieve orphan drug designation in both the United States and European Union for the use of psilocybin in the treatment of fragile X syndrome (FXS).

NOVA's goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and FXS.

