OTC Markets Group Welcomes United Lithium Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTCQX: ULTHF), an exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. United Lithium Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

United Lithium Corp. ("United" or the "Company") begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ULTHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"United's graduation to the OTCQX from the Pink Market marks a significant milestone for the Company, poised to amplify investor awareness and facilitate further growth. This transition enhances accessibility for current and potential shareholders in the world's largest market, providing ease of access to updates on the Company's developments at its projects in Sweden, Finland and the USA, as well as an efficient way to trade United shares," commented Scott Eldridge, United's President and CEO.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. is an exploration and development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development and production opportunities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com