Freightos Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results with Substantial Transaction Growth and Strong Financial Position

- Full-year Transactions growth of 53% showcases robust marketplace expansion
- Year-end cash balance of $52 million secures foundation for future growth and innovation
- Exceeded or met expectations across all key performance indicators for the quarter and the year
JERUSALEM, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO), a leading vendor-neutral digital booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.
"As we reflect on our first year as a public company - a year marked by significant challenges for the freight industry - Freightos not only demonstrated remarkable resilience, but also achieved a significant milestone in the growth of our platform, powering over a million transactions in 2023. This pivotal year has solidified our position as a leading platform for international freight, highlighting how our relentless drive to digitalize the industry delivers exceptional value to our customers. I want to take this opportunity to thank our talented team, which is focused on continually advancing our offerings to streamline operations for our carrier, forwarder and importer or exporter customers," said Zvi Schreiber, CEO of Freightos. "Celebrating one year of public company transparency and accountability, Freightos is more dedicated than ever to our mission of delivering smoother shipping to improve trade between the people of the world."
"The past year has shown solid growth and solid progress towards profitability, illustrating our strategic balance between fostering growth and managing costs, while maintaining a healthy financial position," said Ran Shalev, CFO of Freightos. "As we enter 2024, we aim to efficiently scale transactions and revenue, while further reducing our cash burn. Our long-term financial strategy is about establishing our platform as a standard in the digital international freight market."
Fourth Quarter 2023 financial highlights
- Revenue of $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
- IFRS Gross Margin of 62.2%, up from 59.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-IFRS Gross Margin of 70.0%, up from 65.8% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- IFRS operating loss of $4.6 million, compared to $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA of negative $3.8 million, compared to negative $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Full Year 2023 financial highlights
- Revenue of $20.3 million for the full year 2023, an increase of 6% compared to 2022.
- IFRS Gross Margin of 58.2% in 2023, compared with 58.8% in 2022. Non-IFRS Gross Margin of 67.4%, up from 65.2% in 2022.
- IFRS operating loss of $77.8 million, including a one-time non-cash $46.7 million share listing expense, compared to $24.3 million for 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA of negative $19.0 million, compared to negative $14.6 million for 2022.
- Cash and cash equivalents and short term deposits and investments balance at the end of December 2023 of $51.7 million.
Recent business highlights
- Transactions Growth: Freightos achieved a record 287 thousand Transactions in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 36% year over year, concluding the year with 1 million and 25 thousand Transactions. This was a significant outperformance compared to overall international freight market volumes, which remained modest. Both global air cargo volumes based on IATA data and global ocean container shipping volumes according to Container Trades Statistics were up only 7% from the fourth quarter of 2022..
- Gross Booking Value Growth: Gross Booking Value (GBV) was $187.5 million in the fourth quarter, up 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting strong Transactions growth, offset, in part, by lower average freight prices. While disruption to shipping in the Red Sea did drive a rate increase, this only came in the final days of the year.
- Unique Buyer Users: The number of unique buyer users digitally booking freight services across the Freightos Platform grew by 12% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, reaching 17.6 thousand.
- Revenue Growth: Revenue of $5.3 million continues to reflect strong growth of air cargo digital bookings, as well as solid growth in revenues generated by forwarders' software solutions and by Freightos Terminal, the Company's global air and ocean freight market intelligence solution. Total Platform revenue in the fourth quarter was $1.9 million, up 1% from the fourth quarter of 2022, and Solutions revenue was $3.4 million, up 13% year over year.
- Carrier Growth: The number of carriers selling on the Platform, primarily on WebCargo, increased to 45 as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Among these carriers are Japan Airlines and a leading North American airline. Additional new airlines signed to join the WebCargo platform in the fourth quarter, including two top-20 air cargo carriers. In addition, the Company signed its largest SaaS contract ever with another top-20 carrier that relies on Freightos for its cargo portal.
Financial outlook
Management Expectations
Q1 2024
FY 2024
# Transactions
280,500 - 288,000
1,286,500 - 1,376,000
Year over Year Growth
22% - 26%
26% - 34%
GBV ($m)
$ 168.0 - $ 172.5
$ 788.9 - $ 844.1
Year over Year Growth
(0)% - 2%
17% - 26%
Revenue ($m)
$ 5.2 - $ 5.3
$ 22.4 - $ 24.0
Year over Year Growth
8% - 10%
11% - 18%
Adjusted EBITDA ($m)
$ (4.2) - $ (3.9)
$ (15.3) - $ (13.8)
This outlook assumes freight price levels and freight volumes as of January 31, 2024
Definitions
- Carriers: Number of unique air and ocean carriers who have been sellers of transactions. For airlines, we count booking carriers, which include separate airlines within the same carrier group. We do not count dozens of other airlines that operate individual segments of air cargo transactions, as we do not have a direct booking relationship with them. Carriers include ocean less-than-container load (LCL) consolidators. In addition, we only count carriers when more than five bookings were placed with them over the course of a quarter.
- Unique buyer users: Unique buyer users represent the number of individual users placing bookings, typically counted based on unique email logins. The number of buyers, which counts unique customer businesses, does not reflect the fact that some buyers are large multinational organizations while others are small or midsize businesses. Therefore, we find it more useful to monitor the number of unique buyer users than the number of buyer businesses.
- GBV: GBV represents the total value of transactions on the Freightos platform, which is the monetary value of freight and related services contracted between buyers and sellers on the Freightos platform, plus related fees charged to buyers and sellers, and pass-through payments such as duties. GBV is converted to U.S. dollars at the time of each transaction on the Freightos platform. This metric may be similar to what others call gross merchandise value (GMV) or gross services volume (GSV). We believe that this metric reflects the scale of the Freightos platform and our opportunities to generate platform revenue.
- Transactions: Number of bookings for freight services, and related services, placed by buyers across the Freightos platform with third-party sellers and with Clearit. Beginning in the third quarter of 2022, Transactions includes trucking bookings, which were added to the Freightos platform following the acquisition of 7LFreight. The number of transactions booked on the Freightos platform in any given time period is net of transactions canceled during the same time period.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss before income taxes, finance income, finance expense, share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, operating expense settled by issuance of shares, redomicile costs, share listing expense, change in fair value of warrants, transaction-related costs, non-recurring expenses associated with the business combination with Gesher I Acquisition Corp and reorganization expenses.
- Platform revenue: Platform revenue reflects fees charged to buyers and sellers in relation to transactions executed on the Freightos platform. For bookings conducted by importers/exporters, our fees are typically structured as a percentage of booking value, depending on the mode and nature of the service. When freight forwarders book with carriers, the sellers often pay a pre-negotiated flat fee per transaction. When sellers transact with a buyer who is a new customer to the seller, we may charge a percentage of the booking value as a fee.
- Solutions revenue: Solutions revenue is primarily subscription-based SaaS and data. It is typically priced per user or per site, per time period, with larger customers such as multinational freight forwarders often negotiating flat, all- inclusive subscriptions. Revenue from our Solutions segment includes certain non-recurring revenue from services ancillary to our SaaS products, such as engineering, customization, configuration and go-live fees, and data services for digitizing offline data.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 20,165
$ 6,492
User funds
3,553
3,328
Trade receivables, net
1,880
1,936
Short-term bank deposit
20,000
-
Short-term investments
11,520
-
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
2,598
1,215
59,716
12,971
Non-current Assets:
Property and equipment, net
583
767
Right-of-use assets, net
1,577
1,384
Intangible assets, net
7,607
9,465
Goodwill
15,628
15,628
Deferred taxes
969
573
Other long-term assets
1,605
1,018
27,969
28,835
Total assets
$ 87,685
$ 41,806
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loan and credit
$ -
$ 2,505
Trade payables
3,113
3,234
User accounts
3,553
3,328
Current maturity of lease liabilities
587
613
Accrued expenses and other payables
4,931
7,400
12,184
17,080
Long Term Liabilities:
Lease liabilities
712
395
Employee benefit liabilities, net
1,256
1,294
Warrants liability
1,485
-
Other long-term liabilities
6
1,377
3,459
3,066
Equity:
Share capital
*)
*)
Share premium
256,194
140,229
Reserve from remeasurement of defined benefit plans
27
137
Accumulated deficit
(184,179)
(118,706)
Total equity
72,042
21,660
Total liabilities and equity
$ 87,685
$ 41,806
*) Represents an amount lower than $1.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Revenue
$ 5,258
$ 4,849
$ 20,281
$ 19,085
Cost of revenue
1,986
1,978
8,479
7,859
Gross profit
3,272
2,871
11,802
11,226
Operating expenses:
Research and development
2,501
2,572
11,507
10,217
Selling and marketing
3,359
5,411
14,384
12,749
General and administrative
2,054
2,448
12,407
9,645
Reorganization
-
-
884
-
Transaction-related costs
-
1,334
3,703
2,887
Share listing expense (1)
-
-
46,717
-
Total operating expenses
7,914
11,765
89,602
35,498
Operating loss
(4,642)
(8,894)
(77,800)
(24,272)
Change in fair value of warrants
459
-
9,440
-
Finance income
822
73
3,189
194
Finance expenses
(100)
(194)
(387)
(454)
Financing income (expenses), net
722
(121)
2,802
(260)
Loss before taxes on income
(3,461)
(9,015)
(65,558)
(24,532)
Income taxes (tax benefit)
(146)
78
(85)
169
Loss
$ (3,315)
$ (9,093)
$ (65,473)
$(24,701)
Other comprehensive income (net of tax effect):
Remeasurement gain (loss) from defined benefit plans
(110)
44
(110)
269
Total components that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
(110)
44
(110)
269
Total comprehensive loss
$ (3,425)
$ (9,049)
$ (65,583)
$ (24,432)
Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary share
$ (0.07)
$ (1.40)
$ (1.47)
$ (4.25)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used
47,787,112
8,180,483
44,907,105
7,930,928
(1) Represents non-recurring, non-cash share-based listing expense incurred in connection with the business
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Loss
$ (3,315)
$ (9,093)
$ (65,473)
$(24,701)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Adjustments to profit or loss items:
Depreciation and amortization
710
644
2,791
2,413
Operating expense settled by issuance of shares
136
2,621
320
2,621
Share listing expense
-
-
46,717
-
Change in fair value of warrants
(459)
-
(9,440)
-
Changes in the fair value of contingent consideration
(924)
(812)
(1,718)
(1,037)
Share-based compensation
923
539
5,426
1,906
Finance expenses (income), net
(739)
(1)
(2,667)
362
Income taxes (tax benefit)
(146)
78
(85)
169
(499)
3,069
41,344
6,434
Changes in asset and liability items:
Decrease (increase) in user funds
1,187
2,604
(209)
5,841
Increase (decrease) in user accounts
(1,187)
(2,604)
209
(5,841)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses
427
150
91
(142)
Decrease in trade receivables
480
317
143
58
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(240)
104
(176)
1,783
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
76
109
(140)
187
Increase other long-term assets
-
(5)
-
(5)
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other payables
(315)
253
(3,711)
1,807
428
928
(3,793)
3,688
Cash received (paid) during the year for:
Interest received (paid), net
733
(18)
1,256
(162)
Taxes paid, net
(339)
(58)
(430)
(167)
394
(76)
826
(329)
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,992)
(5,172)
(27,096)
(14,908)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(6)
(38)
(80)
(251)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
-
4
8
5
Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired (a)
-
-
-
(4,183)
Payment of payables for previous acquisition of a subsidiary
(75)
-
(211)
(156)
Proceeds from receivables for previous acquisition of a subsidiary
-
163
-
163
Investment in long-term assets
-
-
(374)
(353)
Withdrawal of a deposit
15
141
16
-
Withdrawal of (investment in) short term investments, net
18,150
-
(11,520)
-
Investment in short-term bank deposit
-
(200)
(20,000)
(200)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
18,084
70
(32,161)
(4,975)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from the issuance of share capital and warrants net of
-
-
76,044
-
Repayment of lease liabilities
(176)
(240)
(549)
(688)
Receipt from a bank loan and credit
-
2,505
-
2,505
Repayment of short-term bank loan and credit
-
-
(2,504)
-
Exercise of options
135
20
186
73
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(41)
2,285
73,177
1,890
Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalents
38
(44)
(247)
(594)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
15,089
(2,861)
13,673
(18,587)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
5,076
9,353
6,492
25,079
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$ 20,165
$ 6,492
$ 20,165
$ 6,492
(a) Acquisition of an initially consolidated subsidiary:
Working capital (excluding cash and cash equivalents)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (992)
Other receivables
-
-
-
163
Property and equipment
-
-
-
12
Intangible assets
-
-
-
5,734
Goodwill
-
-
-
7,607
Shares issued
-
-
-
(6,573)
Contingent consideration
-
-
-
(1,768)
Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 4,183
(b) Significant non-cash transactions:
Right-of-use asset recognized with corresponding lease liability
$ 613
$ -
$ 852
$ 74
Issuance of shares for previous acquisition of a subsidiary
$ 58
$ -
$ 171
$ -
RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN
(in thousands, except gross margin data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
IFRS gross profit
$ 3,272
$ 2,871
$ 11,802
$ 11,226
Add:
Share-based compensation
101
81
692
290
Depreciation & Amortization
309
237
1,180
920
Non-IFRS gross profit
$ 3,682
$ 3,189
$ 13,674
$ 12,436
IFRS gross margin
62.2 %
59.2 %
58.2 %
58.8 %
Non-IFRS gross margin
70.0 %
65.8 %
67.4 %
65.2 %
RECONCILIATION OF IFRS OPERATING LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating loss
$ (4,642)
$ (8,894)
$ (77,800)
$ (24,272)
Add:
Share-based compensation
923
539
5,426
1,906
Depreciation & Amortization
710
644
2,791
2,413
Share listing expense
-
-
46,717
-
Non-recurring expenses
-
-
499
-
Redomicile costs
-
109
-
734
Transaction-related costs
-
1,334
3,703
2,887
Changes in the fair value of contingent consideration
(941)
(710)
(1,583)
(935)
Reorganization
-
-
884
-
Operating expense settled by issuance of shares
136
2,621
320
2,621
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (3,814)
$ (4,357)
$(19,043)
$ (14,646)
Adjusted EBITDA margins
-72.5 %
-89.9 %
-93.9 %
-76.7 %
RECONCILIATION OF IFRS LOSS TO NON-IFRS LOSS AND LOSS PER SHARE
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
IFRS loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
$ (3,315)
$ (9,093)
$ (65,473)
$ (24,701)
Add:
Share-based compensation
923
539
5,426
1,906
Depreciation & Amortization
710
644
2,791
2,413
Share listing expense
-
-
46,717
-
Non-recurring expenses
-
-
499
-
Redomicile costs
-
109
-
734
Transaction-related costs
-
1,334
3,703
2,887
Changes in the fair value of contingent consideration
(924)
(812)
(1,718)
(1,037)
Reorganization
-
-
884
-
Operating expense settled by issuance of shares
136
2,621
320
2,621
Change in fair value of warrants
(459)
-
(9,440)
-
Non IFRS loss
$ (2,929)
$ (4,658)
$ (16,291)
$ (15,177)
Non IFRS basic and diluted loss per Ordinary share
$ (0.06)
$ (0.85)
$ (0.38)
$ (3.05)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic
47,787,112
8,180,483
44,907,105
7,930,928
