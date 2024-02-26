Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - Contractors from across the globe will discover the only platform where they can manage every aspect of their business - and not just their jobs - when they visit the Buildertrend booth at the International Builders Show. As the premier construction event of the year, IBS provides the perfect backdrop for Buildertrend to introduce refined tools based on customer feedback as well as invaluable connections with top industry brands and an improved platform that empowers companies to oversee their entire operations and financial landscape.

"At Buildertrend, we're more than just a scheduling software. We're the one true business management solution for builders who are ready to take their success to the next level," said Dan Houghton, CEO and co-founder of Buildertrend. "Our presence at IBS underscores our position as the market leader in the residential construction industry. We're excited to showcase how our platform continues to evolve to meet the needs of our customers."

Buildertrend's booth at IBS will be the destination for builders looking to discover a new way to work, connect with the industry's top players and gain insights to navigate 2024's challenging market.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. They power our product, and their feedback drives our continuous improvement," said Jon Walker, Chief Technology Officer of Buildertrend. "We're thrilled to unveil the latest enhancements to our platform, including tailored solutions for cost-plus builders. By listening to our customers and adapting to their needs, we're ensuring that Buildertrend remains the ultimate tool for success in the residential construction industry."

In the last year, Buildertrend has made more than 300 updates to improve efficiency and usability - all based on customer feedback. Some of the highlights for 2024 include:

Cost-plus capabilities : From new ways to bill for labor to better budget visibility, Buildertrend's features have been refreshed for customers who manage large, complex projects where changes are common and profits can slip.

: From new ways to bill for labor to better budget visibility, Buildertrend's features have been refreshed for customers who manage large, complex projects where changes are common and profits can slip. Buildertrend Purchasing : Customers can manage materials and earn rebates with established brand partners like Ferguson, empowering them to add to their bottom line without hassle.

: Customers can manage materials and earn rebates with established brand partners like Ferguson, empowering them to add to their bottom line without hassle. Chat : A centralized messaging system where builders can create one-to-one or group chats for instant communication with internal users, subs and homeowners.

: A centralized messaging system where builders can create one-to-one or group chats for instant communication with internal users, subs and homeowners. Single-page estimate: Buildertrend now allows users to build and format estimates on a single page, leading to more control, fewer clicks and saving time and headaches.

For Buildertrend, customer empowerment is about more than just what happens in platform - it's about forging a community within the industry, too. To help create those connections, Buildertrend is hosting two special happy hours, at booth W2967, providing builders the opportunity to network with brand partners and industry influencers.

Tuesday toasts with brand partners , Feb. 27 from 2-5 p.m.: Buildertrend and CBUSA (a Buildertrend company) are joining forces to host their network of suppliers, distributors and manufacturers.

, Feb. 27 from 2-5 p.m.: Buildertrend and CBUSA (a Buildertrend company) are joining forces to host their network of suppliers, distributors and manufacturers. Meet the pros happy hour, Feb. 28 from 2-5 p.m.: Fifteen of the top builders in the business, with a combined social reach of nearly 1 million, are prepared to mingle and divulge some of their best tips and strategies for success.

In addition to its presence at the booth, Buildertrend will play a significant role at IBS with four informative panels covering a range of topics relevant to today's builders. Buildertend executives will moderate each panel, leading vibrant forums between their top brand ambassadors.

Working Differently, Building Better: Women's Innovations in Construction

Profitability Principles: Builders Share Their Back-to-Basics Strategies for Success in 2024 - IBS attendees will have two chances to catch this session due to popular demand

Real-World Strategies to Attract & Retain Top Construction Talent

"Our robust presence at IBS mirrors our dedication to the industry and changing the way the world builds. We've evolved from being one of the first tech solutions on the market nearly two decades ago to becoming the premier platform for premier builders," said Houghton. "What truly drives us forward is our customers. Their feedback, their needs and their goals push us to continually enhance and refine our platform. We're proud to put innovation into action for them, ensuring that Buildertrend remains the ultimate solution for success in the ever-evolving landscape of construction."

For more information, visit Buildertrend's website at www.buildertrend.com/ibs2024.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9455/199106_79fa334834dfc81e_001full.jpg

About Buildertrend

Buildertrend is the leading residential construction management platform. Since 2006, we've empowered contractors to take control of projects and bring efficiency, organization and seamless communication to every aspect of their business. Builders can stay on top of costs, supplies, staff and more in one convenient place - and take on more projects without adding paperwork and stress. For over 1 million users across 100 countries, Buildertrend has made it easy to run successful projects and deliver a five-star experience to homeowners. To learn more about Buildertrend, visit buildertrend.com and @buildertrend.

