Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - Visit Jaxon Mining & Mega Drain (TSXV: JAX) at Booth #2704 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Jaxon Mining & Mega Drain

Two, drill-ready, permitted, major scale copper porphyry system targets. Modeling indicates targets carry higher grade copper than found otherwise to date in British Columbia, Canada. Mega Drain, our "Press Less Dry Stack " tailings and water management solution, will join us.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

