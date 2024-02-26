OCI has agreed to supply polysilicon to Toyo Solar, the cell production subsidiary of VSun Solar, in order to support wafer production. South Korean polysilicon producer OCI and Toyo Solar, a subsidiary of Vietnamese solar panel maker VSun Solar, have signed a long-term strategic supply agreement. OCI will supply Toyo Solar with low-carbon silicon materials for wafer production. According to a statement from VSun Solar, the partnership will support its strategic goal of vertical integration across the global supply chain. Lewis Cai, the CEO of VSun Solar, said the partnership "safeguards the stable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...