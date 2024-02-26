Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTC Pink: CMXC) ("Cell MedX", or the "Company") a biotech company focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote anti-aging and general wellness, is pleased to announce the appointment by the board of directors of Dr. George Adams as Chairman of the Board.

Dr. Adams has served on the board of directors of the Company since March 23, 2018 and was most recently CEO of Ventripoint Diagnostics, a medical devices company involved in the development of heart diagnostic devices for patients with heart disease. Previous to Ventripoint, his positions included CEO of Amorfix Life Sciences, Chairman of Sernova Corp. and President and CEO of the UT Innovations Foundation. He has held research and executive positions with Boston Scientific, Pfizer, Corvita Canada Inc. and the University of Ottawa and has been instrumental in founding over 30 companies and raising more than $100 million of equity financing. Dr. Adams has contributed more than 120 articles to scientific journals and was recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum in 2007.

"I am very pleased that Dr. Adams has accepted the role of chairman," said David Jeffs, CEO of Cell MedX. "He brings tremendous scientific and organizational experience, which will help guide Cell MedX through the next exciting phase of development."

Dr. Adams stated, "Microcurrent therapies have a long history of providing therapeutic benefits and the eBalance® device has shown promise in lowering high blood pressure and helping to manage diabetes. I look forward to assisting the company to bring these and other positive aspects of the eBalance® technology into standard medical care."

As part of an ongoing corporate reorganization, Dr. Adams will be integral in guiding the Company's board through the reorganization including the process of product redesign and enhancement and clinical trial implementations to further prove out eBalance® functionality.

About Cell MedX Corp. (OTC Pink: CMXC)

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness and alleviate complications associated with medical conditions including, but not limited to: aging, diabetes, high blood pressure, neuropathy and kidney function. The Company's main focus is on continued research and development of its eBalance® Technology and its eBalance® Home System.

