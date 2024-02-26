Highfield Solar has achieved financial close for a 93 MWp solar plant in Ireland, securing €65 million ($70. 6 million) of debt financing. Installation of the project's grid-connection infrastructure has already begun, with construction of the actual solar array to be finished by September 2024. Ireland's Highfield Solar has reached financial close on €65 million of debt financing for a 93 MWp solar plant. The Gaskinstown solar PV plant, which will feature bifacial modules on fixed-tilt support structures, will be located on a site near the village of Duleek, County Meath, Ireland. Work on the ...

