Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Drug Free Sport International On its Acquisition by CPC

Boxwood Further Expands Record within Niche Business Services and Healthcare Industry

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Drug Free Sport International ("DFSI" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Valesco Industries, to CPC , a private holding company based in Kansas City, MO. DSFI is an international third-party administrator of unbiased and customized drug prevention/education and drug-testing programs for professional, collegiate, Olympic, and amateur sports organizations, as well as a third-party service provider for clinical and mobile health services.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique investment bank, served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to DFSI on the transaction. The transaction was led by Brian Alas, (Managing Director), Madison Day (Vice President), Manny Dwyer (Associate), John Atkinson (Associate) and Drew Asadorian (Analyst). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"DFSI is the global leader of a niche, specialized industry that was built on unmatched client service, the defining characteristic of its management team," said Brian Alas, Managing Director. "The alignment between the DSFI team and CPC was evident from the outset and we're excited to continue to follow the new partnership."

Founded in Kansas City in 1999, Drug Free Sport was established to provide critical sample collection and chain of custody control to ensure unbiased and secure implementation of leading sports organization's customized drug testing programs. Its mission to "ensure fair and safe sport" and "making mobile healthcare more accessible to all" has been the foundation of the Company's growth over the years.

"We are extremely appreciative of all the hard work and guidance provided by the Boxwood team," said Chris Guinty, CEO of Drug Free Sport International. "They became an extension of our team through their high-touch approach, which differentiates them as an advisor."

During Valesco's ownership, DFSI merged with its Swedish counterpart IDTM, owned by Turcan Holdings, to become the preeminent leader in sample collection and logistics across the globe, expanding its reach to over 100+ countries internationally. The team subsequently utilized its vast international network of 5,000+ collection and support personnel, expertise in efficient mobile logistics, and proprietary technology and systems to expand into mobile sample collection and healthcare services for clinical trials, mobile diagnostics, and other related health services.

"We are thrilled that management has found a suitable partner for their next phase of growth," said Heather Hubbard, Managing Director of Valesco Industries, which owned DFSI from 2017 to 2024. "We are particularly grateful for Boxwood's advice, guidance, and tireless effort to achieve an optimal outcome for both Valesco and DFSI in this transaction."

"The transaction comes at an optimal time in DFSI's lifecycle, which is on the precipice of significant expansion into new service applications outside of sport," added Madison Day, Vice President of Boxwood.

Haynes and Boone served as legal counsel to Valesco and Drug Free Sport International while FORVIS functioned as the accounting advisor.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Drug Free Sport International

Founded in 1999, DFSI is the leading global provider of tech enabled anti-doping, collection, logistics, and program support services to the professional, collegiate, and amateur sports industry. In its role as a third-party administrator, DFSI offers a comprehensive suite of drug-testing services including program design, specimen collection, chain of custody control, educational resources, logistics, compliance and results reporting services. The Company has also established itself as a capable service provider for non-human anti-doping programs and mobile health services offerings. See www.drugfreesport.com, www.idtm.se, and www.hiwu.org. for more information.

About Valesco

Valesco is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm that focuses on making control and non-control investments in select growth-oriented small- and lower- middle-market businesses engaged in manufacturing, distribution, and business-to-business services. Valesco specializes in partnering with a company's management team to support its growth objectives. As long-term industry veterans, the principals have capitalized and built numerous successful businesses, serving those companies in varying roles as investors, managers, advisors, and directors. See www.valescoind.com for more information.

About CPC

CPC is owned by large family offices and successful entrepreneurs that are collectively aligned around long-term decision making and wealth creation. It was formed from the merging of Curran Companies' and C3 Capital's management teams and seeks to deploy $600MM to $700MM into lower middle market businesses over the next five years. CPC does not use enterprise leverage to fund acquisitions, instead focusing management teams to excel in the Five Key Battles: People, Systems and Processes, Execution, Customer Intimacy, and Product Leadership. Prior to forming CPC, the management team invested in more than 100 businesses covering a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.cpc.llc.

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com