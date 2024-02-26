DornerWorks Awarded US Air Force Small Business Innovation Research Contract to Enable DevSecOps Using High Assurance seL4 Hypervisor

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / DornerWorks announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR in the amount of $1.2M focused on a high assurance virtualization solution to address the high priority cybersecurity challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on February 19, 2024, DornerWorks will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.





DornerWorks seL4 Hypervisor

DornerWorks seL4 Hypervisor





"Today's cybersecurity threat model is continually evolving. Through this new AFWERX SBIR, DornerWorks will provide the Air Force with a high assurance cybersecurity foundation (seL4 Hypervisor + DevSecOps) that scales to defend against current and future threats," said Dr. Gregg Wildes, Innovation Director for DornerWorks.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About DornerWorks

As a trusted partner to customers and partners, DornerWorks enables market leading products for customers and accelerates time to mission. DornerWorks solutions for embedded systems include secure virtualization and advanced networking to accelerate product development and lower risk for mission-critical systems for defense, aviation, and Space. DornerWorks has been a performer on multiple SBIR contracts, developing and commercializing cybersecurity, open architecture, mission-critical networking and other innovative technologies. Visit DornerWorks.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 new contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

Contact Information

Mimi Miles

Head of Marketing

mimimiles@dornerworks.com

16169019524

SOURCE: DornerWorks

View the original press release on newswire.com.