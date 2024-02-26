Synerion North America Inc: Synerion Enterprise From Synerion Now Available on SAP Store

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Synerion today announced that its Synerion Enterprise product is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Synerion Enterprise integrates with SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S/4 HANA to deliver robust workforce management solutions for customers with challenging work rules or advanced scheduling environments.



"SAP is the automation engine behind some of the world's most sophisticated businesses. Synerion Enterprise is able to automate the most demanding scheduling and time environments," said Lee Lipes Chief Operating Officer, Synerion. "By integrating through SAP's Business Technology Platform and making our solution available through the SAP store, customers are now able to extend their existing systems with powerful efficiency tools such as skills-based or coverage scheduling, enhanced labor allocation, proactive alerts, automated call lists and a time rules engine that meets the needs of regions around the globe."

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. These solutions complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. Synerion is working with SAP to create offerings that meet the needs of global manufacturers, retailers, and healthcare requirements so customers can achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store.

Synerion is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively.

ABOUT SYNERION

Synerion is a global leader in cloud workforce management software with over 40 years of experience, 1,250,000 active users, and 1,600 customers globally. Synerion offers a full suite of workforce management software and hardware, creating the ultimate package in customer satisfaction.

