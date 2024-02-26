Anzeige
Montag, 26.02.2024
WKN: A2ALUM | ISIN: SE0007897079 | Ticker-Symbol: V8T
26.02.2024 | 16:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption rights and redemption shares of AcadeMedia AB (18/24)

With effect from February 27, 2024, the redemption rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 08, 2024. 

Instrument:   Redemption rights            
Short name:   ACAD SR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021626629              
Order book ID:  325368                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from March 14, 2024, redemption shares in AcadeMedia AB will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 21, 2024. 

Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   ACAD IL                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021626637              
Order book ID:  325369                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
