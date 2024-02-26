Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption rights and redemption shares of AcadeMedia AB (18/24)

With effect from February 27, 2024, the redemption rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 08, 2024. Instrument: Redemption rights Short name: ACAD SR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021626629 Order book ID: 325368 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 14, 2024, redemption shares in AcadeMedia AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 21, 2024. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: ACAD IL Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021626637 Order book ID: 325369 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB