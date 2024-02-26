Tron DAO

NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Geneva, Switzerland | February 26, 2024 09:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Geneva, Switzerland, February 26, 2024 - At the MIT Fintech Conference on February 23, hosted at the MIT Samberg Conference Center, the TRON DAO team made an appearance. Additionally, the TRON Builder Tour held an event at MIT venue, with over 90 attendees. David Uhryniak, Ecosystem Lead at TRON DAO, captivated attendees with his insights during the "Exploring CBDCs, Stablecoins, and Crypto Utility" panel at the MIT FinTech Conference, highlighting the crucial role of blockchain in ushering in a new technological era. This sentiment was echoed throughout the day's events, emphasizing TRON's pivotal role in the future of digital finance. Highlighting its foray into Bitcoin Layer-2 development, the TRON DAO team discussed this cutting-edge project at the TRON Builder Tour event. This initiative aims to enhance blockchain interoperability and efficiency, aligning closely with the subjects addressed during the conference and tour. The TRON Builder Tour event further spotlighted TRON's dedication to nurturing blockchain development. The event provided an ideal setting for meaningful dialogue about upcoming initiatives, such as HackaTRON Season 6, further emphasizing TRON DAO's commitment to fostering collaboration within the fintech community. There was food and drinks available to attendees and an exciting SWAG raffle occurred where lucky winners were given exclusive TRON gear and gadgets. Looking ahead, TRON DAO plans to extend the TRON Builder Tour to other universities, fostering a broader understanding and engagement with blockchain technology across academic institutions. Through its active participation in both the MIT Fintech Conference and the TRON Builder Tour, TRON DAO continues to drive forward the blockchain industry, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to innovation, education, and collaboration. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of January 2023, it has over 205.11 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.96 billion total transactions, and over $20.43 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Contact Details Hayward Wong press@tron.network Company Website https://trondao.org/



