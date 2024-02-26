Sandvik to acquire CAM reseller Cimquest

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has signed an agreement to acquire Cimquest, a US based reseller of Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) solutions and one of the largest resellers in the Mastercam network. With the acquisition, Sandvik strengthens its position in the CAM market and further builds on its capabilities to serve customers and expand the customer base. Cimquest will be a part of business unit Mastercam and will be reported within business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

Cimquest has since 1990 been a reseller of Mastercam, a global leading provider of CAD/CAM software solutions for manufacturing industries, owned by Sandvik. In addition to reselling Mastercam, Cimquest is a distributor of additive products, mainly 3D printers for both metal and polymers.

"The acquisition of Cimquest is another step in our strategic direction to grow in the digital manufacturing space, and an important investment in Mastercam's channels. This will strengthen our presence within CAM, expand our ability to serve customers and improve our growth platform going forward," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Cimquest, founded in 1990, is headquartered in Branchburg, New Jersey, and has 55 employees. In 2023, the company had revenues of around 26 MUSD*. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin will be limited. Impact on earnings per share will be positive. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

*A limited part of Cimquest revenues in 2023 were to Sandvik-owned Mastercam and will not impact Group total external revenues.

Stockholm, February 26, 2024

Sandvik AB

