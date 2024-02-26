Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TU | ISIN: LT0000123010 | Ticker-Symbol: WVJ
Lang & Schwarz
26.02.24
17:51 Uhr
0,940 Euro
+0,005
+0,53 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9300,95017:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2024 | 14:54
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kauno energija: Activity results of 12 months of the year 2023

The Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter - the Company) (code - 235014830) approved a non-audited condensed Set of Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements for the 12 months of the year 2023, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union.

The result of Company's business activities of 12 months of the year 2023 according to International Accounting Standards is profit (comprehensive income) in amount of EUR 3,899 thousand (profit of 12 months of the year 2022 is EUR 6,299 thousand), sales revenue is EUR 85,048 thousand (12 months of the year 2022 - EUR 87 013 thousand). The result of business activities of the Group which as at December 31, 2023 consisted of AB Kauno Energija and of its subsidiaries - UAB Go Energy (code - 303042623) is profit (comprehensive income) in amount of EUR 4,514 thousand (the result of 12 months of the year 2022 is profit in amount of EUR 6,356 thousand), sales revenue is EUR 86,044 thousand (sales revenue of 12 months of the year 2022 is EUR 87,992 thousand).

EBITDA of 12 months of the year 2023 is as follows: Company's - EUR 12,943 thousand (in 12 months of the year 2022 it was EUR 11,797 thousand), Group's - EUR 13,735 thousand (in 12 months of the year 2022 it was EUR 12,350 thousand).

We hereby present the non-audited interim financial statements for the 12 months of the year 2023 together with Confirmation from responsible persons.

Virgilijus Motiejunas Chief Financial Officer, tel. +37068789362


China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.