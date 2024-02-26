Controlled Products Systems Group Partners With HySecurity to Offer Exclusive Hostile Vehicle Mitigation Training Nationwide

Professional certification and authorization training for installing dealers is offered across 13 states

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG), the leading nationwide distributor of access control and security products, is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration with HySecurity to offer exclusive Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) Pro Authorization Training events for installing dealers across the United States.









The two-day authorization training program is designed to equip installing dealers with the essential knowledge and certification authorization required to offer HySecurity's comprehensive line of crash offerings to their customers. This includes the Strongarm M30, StrongArm M50, StrongSlide M30, StrongSlide M50, WedgeSmart DC and HydraWedge SM50.

"This certification is not only a prerequisite for purchasing and installing these products but provides unique opportunities for businesses and installing dealers to diversify their service portfolios, delving into high-value offerings within the industrial and crash market," said Bill Rushing, Senior Manager of Business Development at Controlled Products. "In the ever-changing landscape of access security, gaining invaluable product knowledge becomes paramount for safeguarding a broad spectrum of establishments from government facilities to small enterprises."

The HySecurity Pro Authorization Training features a two-day curriculum, with day one focusing on SlideDriver II & StrongSlide M30/M50 Training. The SlideDriver II, set to replace the retired first generation SlideDriver on May 30th, 2024, introduces the SmartTouch 725 controller, continuing the legacy of security and reliability. Day two covers the comprehensive Hostile Vehicle Mitigation Training, culminating in the HVM Pro Authorization Certificate upon the successful completion of both days.

To accommodate professionals nationwide, CPSG is hosting these HySecurity Training events across the country. Registration will open 60 days prior to each event. Attendees will not only earn ACI and IDEA CEUs but will also receive CPSG product vouchers applicable towards the purchase of HySecurity operators. Space is limited and interested individuals or businesses are encouraged to visit https://www.controlledproducts.com/about/events for upcoming events and to secure their spot.

Philadelphia, PA: March 13-14. Registration now open.

Charlotte, NC: May 1-2. Registration opens March 2.

Orlando, FL: May 8-9. Registration opens March 9.

Tempe, AZ: May 21-22. Registration opens March 22.

Houston, TX: June 5-6. Registration opens April 5.

Denver, CO: June 12-13. Registration opens April 12.

Portland, OR: June 26-27. Registration opens April 26.

Indianapolis, IN: July 10-11. Registration opens May 10.

Nashville, TN: July 24-25. Registration opens May 24.

Atlanta, GA: July 31-August 1. Registration opens May 31.

Dallas-Ft Worth, TX: August 21-22. Registration opens June 21 .

. Kansas City, MO: August 29-30. Registration opens June 28.

Corona, CA: October 2-3. Registration opens August 2.

Las Vegas, NV: October 16-17. Registration opens August 16.

For inquiries or questions about these exclusive events, please contact BD@Controlledprodcuts.com.

About Controlled Products Systems Group

Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG) is the largest wholesale distributor of perimeter access control and safety equipment in the U.S. With 34 locations, CPSG supplies equipment to authorized dealers from coast to coast. CPSG offers the highest quality, most widely recognized brands of access control products available on the market. As a broadline distributor, CPSG provides its customers with expansive inventory and leads the industry in product knowledge and technical support. For more information on CPSG's products and services or to find a location near you, visit?controlledproducts.com.

About HySecurity

HySecurity, the gate and barrier division of Nice North America, is a worldwide recognized industry leader of automated gate and perimeter security solutions. The HySecurity brand provides high-quality, ultra-reliable industrial gate operators and crash-rated, Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) vehicle barriers designed to secure and protect critical infrastructure and facilities. The Nice brand features residential and commercial gate operators, from elegant linear actuators to refined swing gate operators. For more information, visit hysecurity.com.

