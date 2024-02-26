Anzeige
Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Released on Thursday, March 7, 2024 and Earnings Conference Call on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter financial results for 2023 on Thursday, March 7, 2024. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, March 8, 2024, to discuss its Q4 2023 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

  • Date: Friday, March 8, 2024
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
  • Dial-in Number: Toll Free 1-888-506-0062 | Conference ID: 392376

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC is the largest publicly traded Canadian-owned funeral, cremation and cemetery provider. PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and seventeen U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

Contact Information:

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221
dmillett@plcorp.com

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation



© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
