Lynx MD: Lynx.MD Launches Chart Abstraction AI For Unstructured Medical Data

Allows Research and Developers to Extract Insights from Imaging and Notes with Natural Language Text Prompts

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Lynx.MD, a leader in real-world data (RWD) technology and solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the launch of Chart Abstraction AI powered by Large Language Models (LLMs) for the Lynx.MD platform. Chart Abstraction AI addresses a critical challenge in the life sciences and MedTech industries - efficiently extracting actionable insights from vast amounts of unstructured medical data, such as radiology reports, surgical notes, and office visits.

Traditional methods for extracting insights from unstructured data, such as physician notes, pathology reports, and radiology findings, have proven slow and inefficient. Often requiring a data scientist or chart abstractionists. This untapped potential hinders research efforts and limits operational efficiency. Lynx.MD Chart Abstraction AI leverages the power of AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to revolutionize how healthcare stakeholders unlock the hidden value within this data.

LLMs Drive Streamlined Insights

Lynx.MD Chart Abstraction AI employs LLMs, a sophisticated type of AI, to analyze and structure real-world medical notes and more. This enables researchers, analysts and data explorers to:

Automatically identify and extract relevant information: Identify key findings, patient reported outcomes, severity measures, and other crucial data points with ease.

Uncover trends and patterns: Gain valuable insights from large datasets, accelerating research and development efforts.

Generate real-world evidence: Facilitate the creation of robust RWD for informed decision-making.

Key Features of Lynx.MD Chart Abstraction AI:

Prompt-based approach: Permissioned users can guide the abstraction process with specific questions, ensuring focused and relevant results. No data science experience necessary

Scalable automation: Annotations can be automatically applied to vast datasets, saving time and resources.

Context-aware understanding: LLMs comprehend the nuances of medical language, extracting meaningful insights even from complex reports.

Actionable insights: Structured data allows for analysis and identification of trends, correlations, and anomalies, leading to informed decisions.

"Lynx.MD Chart Abstraction AI represents a significant leap forward in unlocking the power of unstructured medical data for all platform users," said Omer Dror, CEO of Lynx.MD. "By harnessing the power of AI and LLM, we empower healthcare stakeholders to gain deeper insights, accelerate research and development, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

Lynx.MD Chart Abstraction AI is available for preview now and will soon be widely available on the Lynx.MD platform.

About Lynx.MD

Lynx.MD is a leading provider of real-world data (RWD) technology and solutions for the healthcare, life sciences and MedTech industries. Our innovative platform and suite of tools empower stakeholders to extract meaningful insights from diverse datasets, accelerating research, development, and commercialization efforts.

