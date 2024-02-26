Growing demand for solar products is colliding with the hesitant shipment strategies of manufacturers, according to pvXchange's Martin Schachinger. Cross-party discussions and the resulting uncertainties about future developments and political support continue to burden the European PV industry. Unlike in Spain and Poland, for example, this does not necessarily seem to be slowing down the growth of solar in Germany. After a successful year in 2023, the new year began with promising figures. More than 1 GW of PV was deployed in Germany in January and this growth should continue unabated in February. ...

